Colorado College News

Sociology Professor Partners with Community Members to Study Food Insecurity

Florencia Rojo, assistant professor of sociology, and her co-authors, recently published findings from a food insecurity study in Colorado Springs. As part of the research, community partners conducted 35 interviews with residents of three food-insecure neighborhoods in Colorado Springs between 2019 and 2020. Rojo and other members of the research team then collaboratively analyzed the information.
