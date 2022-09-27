After an undefeated run to the state title last year, the Wildcats see more adversity in 2022. Coming off an undefeated run to the state title, it was always likely that the Wilsonville girls soccer team would take a step back. After all, the Wildcats graduated seven All-NWOC seniors from that 2021 squad. There is surely still plenty of talent in the side, but there are also plenty of new faces in the starting lineup. As a result, Wilsonville dropped five of its seven nonleague games; however, each deserves a bit of context. The Wildcats opened the season on the...

