Read full article on original website
Related
High School Spotlight: Estacada’s Ryan Hunt inspiring a community
Ryan grew up wanting to play football, just like his big brother. Ryan has Down Syndrome, however, so, besides one year of football when he was much younger, his parents had decided to keep him out of the game -- until this season.
statechampsnetwork.com
20 YEARS OF STATE CHAMPS! 20 STATE CHAMPIONS SERIES: 2004 Rockford Rams
Rockford — The 2004 Rockford Rams football team made an indelible imprint on the program. propelling it forward and establishing its state-championship tradition. Rockford’s 2004 club was the first state title team on the gridiron in school history. It was also the first crown for the Rams’ legendary head coach Ralph Munger, who took the reins in 1990 and retired in 2019 with 3 state championships and 332 victories, good for sixth most in the MHSAA record book.
High school soccer: Wilsonville girls still finding their footing
After an undefeated run to the state title last year, the Wildcats see more adversity in 2022. Coming off an undefeated run to the state title, it was always likely that the Wilsonville girls soccer team would take a step back. After all, the Wildcats graduated seven All-NWOC seniors from that 2021 squad. There is surely still plenty of talent in the side, but there are also plenty of new faces in the starting lineup. As a result, Wilsonville dropped five of its seven nonleague games; however, each deserves a bit of context. The Wildcats opened the season on the...
HometownLife.com
Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball aiming for 3-peat with 2 Miss Volleyball nominees
The Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball team has won back-to-back state championships. Ava Brizard was named both Michigan Miss Volleyball and Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. And the top-ranked Mustangs have returned a plethora of talent again this fall. They want to make it a three-peat with several players...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
St. Francis sophomore excelling at multiple sports
TRAVERSE CITY -- Grace Slocum is used to staying busy during the school year and there are multiple teams who benefit off having her take part in several after-school activities as well. As a freshman Slocum helped lead the Gladiator girls golf team to the Division 4 state finals where...
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney Girls Golf Takes Second in Alliance
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Invitational and Western Conference Girls Golf tournaments were played at Sky View Golf Course in Alliance on Monday. Scottsbluff, once again, ran away with the team title in both tournaments with a 313 team total. Sidney earned their best finish so far on the season, placing runner-up with a team total of 415. Chadron and Gering finished third and fourth respectively with Alliance and Mitchell not posting a team score for lack of players.
Comments / 0