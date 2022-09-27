Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Gavin Guidette - The Montgomery News Athlete of the Month
Gavin Guidette, a Montgomery High School (MHS) senior, began playing flag football as a 5-year-old. His interest stemmed from his father’s love for the game. His father, Steve, played in high school and for The College of New Jersey Lions. Gavin’s older brother, Cade, also played football at MHS.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hinton running back Beau DeRocher shows versatility in win over Westwood
HINTON, Iowa – Hinton head football coach Kadrian Hardersen can’t recall a time he’s seen a performance like the one his star running back put on Friday night against Westwood. Beau DeRocher was Hinton’s star during Friday’s homecoming game against Westwood, scoring four touchdowns in the Blackhawks’...
Report: Boys Golf, Girls Volleyball Only Growing Sports
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Boys golf and girls volleyball are the only growing high school sports in the country. The National Federation of State High School Associations recently completed its High School Athletics Participation Survey for the 2021-22 school year. It's the first official report in three years. Among the...
Urbana Citizen
UHS set to host PowderPuff Football Game
Urbana High School Athletic Department, DECA, National Honor Society, and Band are teaming together this Saturday, Oct. 1 to host a PowderPuff Game that will benefit the Thaddeus Sapp Memorial Scholarship. The game will be composed of Junior & Senior girls as football players, Junior & Senior boys as cheerleaders,...
ocnjsentinel.com
OCHS launches inaugural girls volleyball team
OCEAN CITY – A new sport has livened up the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center at Sixth near the Boardwalk. The yells of support from the bleachers could be heard outside the doors Friday afternoon as Ocean City High School’s inaugural volleyball team was playing. The school...
Richmond Little League & Girls Softball welcomes sign-ups for 2023
Richmond Little League Baseball & Girls Softball is welcoming sign-ups for the 2023 season at an event Sat., Oct. 1 from 1-3 p.m. at the Richmond Police Activities League (RPAL), 2200 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond. Organizers advise families to enter RPAL on 23rd St. through the first gate and then exit out the 2nd gate; they also suggest that their payment and forms be ready at that time.
The Landmark
WRHS volleyballers off to 7-1 start
HOLDEN — Looking for a Wachusett Regional High School sports that team you can wrap your arms around? One that brings enthusiasm, talent and is just plain fun to watch?. That could be just about any of the school’s teams, but try the often unheralded WRHS girls’ varsity volleyball team, which has built a 7-1 record following its 3-0 defeat of visiting Hudson High on Sept. 22. The Mountaineer girls have combined veteran and younger players in a perfect blend that entertains from start to finish.
St. Louis American
Local girls shine at Sweet Hoops Fall League
The high school basketball season is still a couple of months away, but many of the area's top girls' players have been preparing for the season in fall league competition. The Sweet Hoops Fall League is one of the best avenues for girls' players to get that competitive edge before the season begins. The league games are held every Saturday and Sunday at Lift for Life Academy. Sweet Hoops was founded five years ago by Chandra Palmer, the athletic director at Lift for Life.
