HOLDEN — Looking for a Wachusett Regional High School sports that team you can wrap your arms around? One that brings enthusiasm, talent and is just plain fun to watch?. That could be just about any of the school’s teams, but try the often unheralded WRHS girls’ varsity volleyball team, which has built a 7-1 record following its 3-0 defeat of visiting Hudson High on Sept. 22. The Mountaineer girls have combined veteran and younger players in a perfect blend that entertains from start to finish.

HOLDEN, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO