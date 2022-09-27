Read full article on original website

The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Rundown: Toddler hurt in shootout, retired RPD officer killed, drugs found in Pittsford pizza shop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Crime Stoppers aids police with crime in Rochester
Currently, the three most wanted individuals are all wanted in connection to gun violence.
Man arrested after officers find loaded handgun outside Syracuse night club, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested outside a Syracuse night club after officers found he had a loaded handgun, police said. The gun had one round in the chamber and 22 rounds in the magazine, police said. Lashawn J. Dixon, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested Sept. 17...
Rochester man, teen, arrested for Irondequoit burglaries, stolen cars
The 13-year-old was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
informnny.com
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester police respond to two crashes on Friday morning, one driver arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police responded to two crashes on Friday morning. No one was seriously injured in either crash. Police said a drunk driver crashed into a tree in Rochester, then tried to make a run for it at around 1:45 a.m. on Sherman Street. Officers said they...
Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
2 charged, 1 pleads not guilty, after 3-year-old struck in Rochester shootout
"I hear 'bring the national guard in all the time' but the national guard has another job, they're not police officers.'"
WKTV
New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
WHEC TV-10
Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security
Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
2 Syracuse men found with handgun and Taco Bell bag filled with drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested after a traffic stop during which officers found a handgun and a bag of drugs, police said. The officers found 90 glassine envelopes of fentanyl in a Taco Bell bag along with a stolen handgun, according to a Syracuse Police Department post on its Facebook page Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
waer.org
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate arrested after bringing gun to airport
Three-time Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was arrested at the Greater Rochester International Airport with a loaded gun Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. In a tweet, Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the gun was concealed in a sling, inches away from his hand, and...
On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse. Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women. Those incidents include: Slapping a woman in […]
informnny.com
Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect
YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
Rochester man dies 2 weeks after stabbing; suspect in custody
57-year-old Gregory Andrews, whom investigators say was an acquaintance of the victim, was suspected of stabbing Bussey.
