ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WKTV

Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
informnny.com

New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Tsa#Rochester City Court
News 8 WROC

Police identify victim of murder on Pearce Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police have identified a woman found dead on Pearce Street last Saturday evening. 65-year-old Mary Simzer of Rochester was found dead around 11 p.m. on September 24 in an alley off N. Plymouth Ave. Investigators later determined Simzer was the victim of a homicide. The investigation is continuing and officers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Syracuse man in custody for carrying a loaded gun into airport security

Update: A man was arrested on Tuesday after he entered the security checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport with a firearm. At about 4:15 a.m. Alfonso Davis, 56, of Syracuse, entered the security checkpoint and set the metal detector alarm off. Inspection revealed that he had loaded 9mm pistol hidden inside a sling on his arm.
WIBX 950

Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested

A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
waer.org

Former Syracuse mayoral candidate arrested after bringing gun to airport

Three-time Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was arrested at the Greater Rochester International Airport with a loaded gun Monday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. In a tweet, Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the gun was concealed in a sling, inches away from his hand, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse. Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women. Those incidents include: Slapping a woman in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Joint investigation underway for larceny suspect

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint agency larceny investigation by the Yorkville and Whitesboro Police Departments is underway after multiple incidents that occurred at local businesses in those villages. According to police, the first reported incident occurred around 11:25 am at the Kinney Drugs located at 40 Oriskany Blvd...
WHITESBORO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy