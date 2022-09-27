ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best toys for indoor cats: Six cool playthings for your kitty

If your cats don't venture outdoors, you'll find the best toys for indoor cats will continue to mentally and physically stimulate them. It's always a good idea to have a selection of the best indoor cat toys around. After all, kitties adore playing and it's particularly important to know how to entertain indoor cats (not that those who venture outdoors need any less stimulation!).
Tree Hugger

Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards

Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
Cape Gazette

pethelpful.com

Video of Staffordshire Bull Terrier 'Holding Hands' With Sleeping Baby Sets the Record Straight

No matter how unbiased an individual may be when meeting a dog, there's no denying that breed stereotypes exist. Some of the most infamous involve the alleged "aggression" of pit bull breeds: the American Pit Bull Terrier, the American Staffordshire Terrier, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, and the American Bully. The reality, of course, couldn't be further from the truth.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
Cape Gazette

Dewey’s Golden Jubilee raises funds for popular breed

Hundreds of golden retrievers and their families gathered in Rehoboth and Dewey the last weekend in September to celebrate the friendly canines and raise money for the Morris Animal Foundation Golden Retriever Lifetime Study. An evening costume parade kicked off the event Sept. 23 in Rehoboth, where scores of dogs...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
akc.org

The 2022 Fastest Dogs USA Winners

Some of the fastest dogs in the country dashed after the coveted “bunny” lure in a 100-yard Fast CAT dash, in hopes of being named the fastest dog in the country. Fastest Dogs USA was held on September 16 in Kannapolis, North Carolina, at the Atrium Health Ballpark where breeds of all sizes raced across the finish line in the Fast CAT competition.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Cape Gazette

Dogfish Dash is not a race for dogs

No dogs are permitted in the Dogfish Dash, but before you can say designer doodle, a sprinkling of loving and loyal trotters, pacers and prancers loped along on leashes as 1,000 runners completed the off-centered distance of 3.8 miles around the perimeter of Milton. Dylan Smiley disabled his cruise control...
MILTON, DE

