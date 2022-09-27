ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Devin Dilger (2024) Sends Verbal to Florida

Utica Shelby Swim Club's Devin Dilger has announced his intention to swim for Florida beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Current photo via Tom & Beth Dilger. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
