Meade’s Grayden Stapleton Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Meade’s Grayden Stapleton is the Meade winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. The quarterback, defensive back, and linebacker has helped Meade to 17 straight wins the past two seasons. Stapleton is involved in track, basketball, powerlifting, and NHS. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship are announced...
Seward Wins Another Match Without their Coach
The #12 and first place Seward County Saints cruised past the visiting Colby Trojans 3-0 Wednesday night in the Green House. It’s Seward’s seventh straight win. Seyun Park hit 11 kills. Rafaela DaSilva had 31 assists and 12 digs. Jessica Sales had 11 digs. It also marked their third straight match without coach Geno Frugoli who is on personal leave. Coach Aubrey Wilson has been head coach the past three matches. Seward beat Colby 25-17, 25-21, 25-18. Seward is 18-4 overall and 7-0 in the Jayhawk West. Colby falls to 10-8 overall and 2-8 in the Jayhawk West. Seward plays at second place 7-1 Hutchinson Saturday at 2pm.
Redskin Spikers Win 10th Straight
The Liberal volleyball team continues to play well against WAC competition. Liberal topped Dodge City and Garden City Tuesday at the Dodge City Fieldhouse. The Redskins topped Dodge City 25-21, 25-23. Liberal topped Garden City 16-25, 25-19, 25-22. Rylie Hallman had 15 kills, 14 assists, and seven blocks. Shamari Lewis had nine kills, five blocks, and one ace. Jenna Ormiston had 12 kills and two aces.
Liberal’s Maddux Mills is MIAA
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State sophomore golfer Maddux Mills has been named the latest MIAA Men’s Golf Athlete of the Week presented by T-Shotz, announced Wednesday by the league office. Mills placed third in a field of 100 golfers at this week’s MSSU Men’s Fall Invitational,...
Dollie Mae (Watts) Haddock
Dollie Mae (Watts) Haddock, 88, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on December 4, 1933, to Alva Jacob and Ada Rosella (Maloney) Watts in Woodson County, Kansas. Dollie went to Stone country school through the 8th grade and then attended high school in Toronto, Kansas where she graduated in 1951. Dollie enjoyed playing softball and basketball while in school. After graduation she worked and attended business school in Wichita, Kansas where she met James Haddock. Jim and Dollie were united in marriage on July 11, 1954. They raised their 4 children in Hooker, Oklahoma.
Accidents in Texas County Send Two to the Hospital
An injury accident occurred on Thursday evening at approximately 9:11 pm on E 24th Street and County Road 26 in Guymon, OK in Texas County. The accident occurred when a 2008 Honda Element being driven by Roxanne Pearson, 39 of El Paso, TX was eastbound on E 24th Street, stopped at a stop sign, failed to yield from a stop sign, and was struck by a 2020 Freightliner driven by Eric Burnett age 49 of Broken Bow, Nebraska.
Donna Marie (Terwilliger) Krey
Donna Marie (Terwilliger) Krey, age 65, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at her residence in Hugoton, Kansas. The daughter of Richard and Mildred (Keelan) Terwilliger, she was born March 18, 1957, in Redbank, New Jersey. Donna’s hobbies included gardening, shopping, and all of her plants and flowers. In recent...
Liberal Police Investigate Accident on Tuesday
On Tuesday, September 27th, at approximately 1:55 pm, Liberal Police Officers responded to the unit block of W. 15th Street for a report of a head-on accident. A blue Ford Edge, driven by a 77-year-old male, was eastbound on 15 St. and crossed the center line striking Red Chevy Traverse, driven by a 37-year-old female, head on. The Traverse had just turned westbound onto 15th Street from Braum’s.
Liberal First
Guymon man ejected from motorcycle
A Guymon, Okla., man is in stable condition following an accident last Friday in Texas County, Okla. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported around 1 p.m. Friday, a 2008 Honda GL1800 motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 56 about seven miles southwest of Elkhart. The OHP said for an unknown reason,...
