The #12 and first place Seward County Saints cruised past the visiting Colby Trojans 3-0 Wednesday night in the Green House. It’s Seward’s seventh straight win. Seyun Park hit 11 kills. Rafaela DaSilva had 31 assists and 12 digs. Jessica Sales had 11 digs. It also marked their third straight match without coach Geno Frugoli who is on personal leave. Coach Aubrey Wilson has been head coach the past three matches. Seward beat Colby 25-17, 25-21, 25-18. Seward is 18-4 overall and 7-0 in the Jayhawk West. Colby falls to 10-8 overall and 2-8 in the Jayhawk West. Seward plays at second place 7-1 Hutchinson Saturday at 2pm.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO