Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Stolen $160M painting found in New Mexico returned to Arizona museum
A painting that was stolen from it's frame nearly 40 years ago is finally getting returned back to the very same wall it was stolen from.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
KOAT 7
Hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hotel prices in New Mexico have skyrocketed with Albuquerque's 50th International Balloon Fiesta underway. Damen Kompanowski, the president of Greater Albuquerque's Hotel & Lodging Association, said the spike in prices are expected this time of year. “We definitely see some spikes in our rates during this...
KFDA
Eastern New Mexico officials to accept $672 million for water project
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Water planners in Eastern New Mexico are scheduled today to accept hundreds of millions of dollars to finish a sprawling project. The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is considering a request from the federal government to accept more than $672 million. The money would...
Survey looks at food and housing needs for New Mexico college students
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new initiative will begin looking into the food and housing needs of college students across New Mexico. The Basic Needs and Security project will conduct a state-wide survey of students at public universities in the state. Students will be asked about their access to food and housing to help identify areas where […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
KVIA
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake
Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
kdnk.org
Nevada, New Mexico are on opposite ends of the air pollution spectrum, analysis finds
U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states based on how polluted they are and the risk that pollution presents to public health. The study found that Nevada has the nation’s second-worst air pollution. Not far behind is fifth-ranked Utah. Matthew Strickland, an environmental epidemiologist at the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
My fair lady: A look into the Southern New Mexico State Fair from a woman who’s made it her life
SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO --- Barbara Sloan-Lacey fell in love twice twenty years ago at the Southern New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo. First, she fell in love with Larry when the two attended the Frazier Show Carnival. Then, Barbara fell in love with the carnival itself. The pair traveled the...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Lift off for Balloon Fiesta, strike a historic pose at for Native fashion, party for Pride in Las Cruces, relive your Route 66 kicks, and raise a glass for craft beer. 1 Lift off for Balloon Fiesta. Rainbow-colored hot-air balloons take to the skies over the Duke City beginning this...
New Mexico short on volunteers to help seniors and senior volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico’s senior population is growing. However, data from the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department show that for years the number of seniors volunteering to help their communities has been relatively low. Data also shows a shortage in the number of community volunteers offering to help seniors. Now, the department hopes […]
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
KVIA
El Paso holds watch parties throughout the city for the Texas governor race
EL PASO, Texas -- The first and possibly only in-person debate for the Texas governor race was held Friday night, and watch parties were held throughout the city. Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat opponent Beto O’Rourke went head -to-head discussing immigration, gun control, and abortion. Both watch parties were packed with supporters, many of who believe their candidate won the debate.
Mountain storms for central and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and cool across the state. We will be warm by the afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Isolated storms will develop in the central, western and northern mountains this afternoon. Most rain will stay over the high terrain, and dissipate as storms move off of the […]
Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony
EL PASO, Texas - Little Flower Catholic Church is putting on its yearly Bazaar- a market with vendors, entertainment, and more. Things will be a little bit different this year as it will be a three-day event- Friday through Sunday- and will even include a rodeo on Friday. Admission is free for the weekend but The post Little Flower Catholic Church’s yearly Bazaar and special Santa Teresita ceremony appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Southern New Mexico Walk to end Alzheimer’s returns in-person on October 8
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents of Southwestern New Mexico to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in Las Cruces on Saturday, October 8th, 9am, at Young Park, 850 S Walnut St.
Comments / 2