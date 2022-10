Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh could barely describe how he felt when he watched Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury on Thursday night. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after a big hit by Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, was eventually released from a local hospital and flew home with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. But Harbaugh still left feeling some type of way after the scary tackle that occurred just five days after Tagovailoa was forced to leave a Week 3 game with another head-related injury.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO