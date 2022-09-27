Read full article on original website
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
NY threatens to punish New Jersey drivers with big fee for entering city
TRENTON – If you thought a potential $23 congestion pricing toll for driving into midtown or lower Manhattan was steep, now some New York state lawmakers might want to tack on another $50. Legislation proposed in Albany would allow the imposition of an extra $50 fee on vehicles from...
Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Murphy Asks Coast Guard to Reconsider Oceanic Bridge Height, Move Project Forward
RUMSON – After years of bureaucratic foot-dragging, Gov. Phil Murphy has intervened in the Oceanic Bridge replacement project, requesting the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), the entity with final say in the matter, reconsider proposals from the county and citizen groups for a lower bridge height. The proposed replacement of...
Gov. Murphy addresses opposition to offshore wind energy in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions about the state’s burgeoning offshore wind energy industry during his monthly call-in show with tri-state NPR affiliates Tuesday night. One caller confronted Murphy over wind turbine projects in Long Beach Island and nearby shore towns like Atlantic City. Some residents are opposed...
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
How Ian will impact NJ this weekend: Rain, wind, surge timeline
Ian is a hurricane again. As of Friday morning, the storm is centered 600 miles south-southwest of New Jersey, gearing up for its fourth and final landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Ian is battling a block of high pressure to our north and some very dry air....
Locals ridicule NJ police department over its new squad car
This is why we can't have nice things. Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars — an all-electric Ford Mustang. People on Facebook did not respond well. Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
Man killed after jumping in front of train at Penn Station
A man believed to be in his 20s was killed after he jumped in front of a train at Penn Station late Thursday night, according to police. The man jumped in front of the 1 train at the 34th Street-Penn Station just before 11:30 p.m., officials said.
Your conservative or traditional opinion is NOT welcome in New Jersey (Opinion)
Politics, the media and education are all controlled by the left in this state and in most of the Northeastern part of our country. If you have a conservative opinion or a traditional point of view you are deemed evil and not worthy of being heard in the public square whether it's about social or political issues.
Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO
When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2023 Edition
Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Woman fatally struck by NJ Transit train
A woman was fatally struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train late Monday, according to authorities.
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
