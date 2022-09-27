ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Collegian

Nese College of Nursing WE LEAD program to host virtual webinar, Oct. 21

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — After nearly two years of pandemic-induced pressure for health care providers, especially nurses, it’s clear our health systems are due for a significant transformation. Penn State Nursing is positioning the next generation of nurses to lead that transformation and to enact true change. To achieve this lofty goal, the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing has launched a Leadership Academy entitled WE LEAD.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Low grades in intro STEM courses may disproportionally deter minority students

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Receiving a grade of C or lower in introductory science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) classes — courses like calculus or general chemistry — makes it less likely for underrepresented minority students to earn a degree in these subjects compared to white students with similar educational backgrounds. A team of researchers, led by Penn State scientists, examined records of 109,070 students from six large, public, research-intensive universities between 2005 and 2018, showing that a low grade in even one of these courses disproportionately impacted underrepresented minority students. The study suggests that new approaches are needed to address the disparity in outcomes for underrepresented STEM students, including a critical examination of institutional structures and policies that may inhibit equity.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Eisenhower Teaching Award: Courtney Nagle inspires students’ love for math

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Too often students learn math through disconnected formulas, rules and procedures, but void of underlying concepts, explained Courtney Nagle, associate professor of mathematics education at Penn State Behrend and a recipient of the 2022 Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Distinguished Teaching. Nagle’s classroom, however, is...
EDUCATION
State
Pennsylvania State
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Smeal names 2022 Faculty Award winners

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has announced the recipients of the 2022 Faculty Teaching Awards. They were recognized at the college’s annual Fall All-College Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Award recipients are chosen after a nomination process that includes a statement of...
COLLEGES
TheDailyBeast

Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event

The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event

A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
COLLEGES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of MD receives largest private donation in school history

For decades to come, students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be the beneficiaries of the largest gift in the College’s history, announced today during the grand opening ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons.  Longtime benefactor Nancy R. Dodge provided the gift.  In recognition of this historical contribution, the College […]
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Things to Do at Penn State: Sept. 30-Oct. 7

What's happening at Penn State? Here's a look at some of the cultural events — both in-person and virtual — taking place across the University:. The Killers — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Bryce Jordan Center, University Park campus. The band brings its "Imploding the Mirage" Tour to Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Money

How to Apply to College

Enter to win a $1,000 scholarship for school. Stress less about college costs with the College Ave Student Loans $1,000 scholarship monthly sweepstakes. Enter now!. Essays! Forms! Grades! Recommendations and test scores! Applying to college can feel like a never ending to-do list. Pressure to get into the “best” colleges can increase the stress that many applicants feel as they plan their next step in life.
COLLEGES
The Daily Collegian

Lion Ambassadors to host 'Haunted Valley' on Oct. 7

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Lion Ambassadors will explore University legends and lore at its annual “Haunted Valley” event on Friday, Oct. 7. Free and open to the public, Haunted Valley will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and University House. University House is the oldest standing structure on the University Park campus, and was home to 11 Penn State presidents.
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Altoona to Hold Engineering Career Days Oct. 12 and 13

ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will hold a networking event and a career fair for engineering students looking for employment and internship opportunities. The engineering networking reception takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Slep Student Center. Students will be able to meet potential employers and representatives from professional companies and organizations. Attire is business casual.
ALTOONA, PA
MLive.com

See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com

For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
DETROIT, MI
The Daily Collegian

Gidos' $500,000 gift will support Penn State Smeal fintech initiatives

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has received a $500,000 gift from alumni Jeff and Wendy Gido to endow the Jeff and Wendy Gido – Goldman Sachs Distinction in Financial Technology Fund. Their gift, which was made possible through the Goldman Sachs Gives...
CHARITIES
The Daily Collegian

Smithsonian internship helps Paterno Fellow explore her history passions

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Paterno Fellow and Schreyer Scholar Jenna Lugo spent the past summer interning with the Smithsonian’s Freedmen’s Bureau Transcription Project. Lugo, a third-year student majoring in political science and history with a minor in global and international studies, utilized the internship to explore her passion for late 19th-century history.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

