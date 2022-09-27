Read full article on original website
The Daily Collegian
Nese College of Nursing WE LEAD program to host virtual webinar, Oct. 21
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — After nearly two years of pandemic-induced pressure for health care providers, especially nurses, it’s clear our health systems are due for a significant transformation. Penn State Nursing is positioning the next generation of nurses to lead that transformation and to enact true change. To achieve this lofty goal, the Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing has launched a Leadership Academy entitled WE LEAD.
The Daily Collegian
Low grades in intro STEM courses may disproportionally deter minority students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Receiving a grade of C or lower in introductory science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) classes — courses like calculus or general chemistry — makes it less likely for underrepresented minority students to earn a degree in these subjects compared to white students with similar educational backgrounds. A team of researchers, led by Penn State scientists, examined records of 109,070 students from six large, public, research-intensive universities between 2005 and 2018, showing that a low grade in even one of these courses disproportionately impacted underrepresented minority students. The study suggests that new approaches are needed to address the disparity in outcomes for underrepresented STEM students, including a critical examination of institutional structures and policies that may inhibit equity.
The Daily Collegian
Eisenhower Teaching Award: Courtney Nagle inspires students’ love for math
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Too often students learn math through disconnected formulas, rules and procedures, but void of underlying concepts, explained Courtney Nagle, associate professor of mathematics education at Penn State Behrend and a recipient of the 2022 Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Distinguished Teaching. Nagle’s classroom, however, is...
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Smeal names 2022 Faculty Award winners
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has announced the recipients of the 2022 Faculty Teaching Awards. They were recognized at the college’s annual Fall All-College Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Award recipients are chosen after a nomination process that includes a statement of...
Students Say They Were ‘Duped’ Into Attending Twisted Religious Event
The East Baton Rouge school system in Louisiana has been accused of tricking hundreds of high school seniors into attending a religious event this week disguised as a college and career fair.After students arrived at the venue—a church called the Living Faith Christian Center—they say they found something much different than a career fair called the “Day of Hope.” While several colleges did have a presence at the event, students said the emphasis appeared to be on something else entirely.The pupils were reportedly separated into two groups by gender, forced to register to vote in order to obtain the promoted...
Washington Examiner
Baptist university blocks pro-gay churches from campus event
A Baptist-affiliated university in Alabama has outraged a segment of its alumni after announcing two pro-same-sex marriage churches would be barred from the school's campus ministry fair. Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, blocked two local churches affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the Episcopal Church respectively from partaking in the...
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class
On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
Opinion: No college degree? You can be a teacher in some states anyway
In a satirical essay, an education professor reviews the solutions to the teacher shortage being proffered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others.
St. Mary’s College of MD receives largest private donation in school history
For decades to come, students at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be the beneficiaries of the largest gift in the College’s history, announced today during the grand opening ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons. Longtime benefactor Nancy R. Dodge provided the gift. In recognition of this historical contribution, the College […]
The Daily Collegian
Things to Do at Penn State: Sept. 30-Oct. 7
What's happening at Penn State? Here's a look at some of the cultural events — both in-person and virtual — taking place across the University:. The Killers — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Bryce Jordan Center, University Park campus. The band brings its "Imploding the Mirage" Tour to Penn State.
How to Apply to College
The Daily Collegian
Lion Ambassadors to host 'Haunted Valley' on Oct. 7
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Lion Ambassadors will explore University legends and lore at its annual “Haunted Valley” event on Friday, Oct. 7. Free and open to the public, Haunted Valley will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and University House. University House is the oldest standing structure on the University Park campus, and was home to 11 Penn State presidents.
Michigan parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event
Schools invited to the event are all predominantly white, while more diverse schools were not included on the list.
The Daily Collegian
Penn State Altoona to Hold Engineering Career Days Oct. 12 and 13
ALTOONA, Pa. — Penn State Altoona will hold a networking event and a career fair for engineering students looking for employment and internship opportunities. The engineering networking reception takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Slep Student Center. Students will be able to meet potential employers and representatives from professional companies and organizations. Attire is business casual.
MLive.com
See which Michigan high school ranks best for athletics by Niche.com
For high school athletes, a report card can be the difference between sitting out and having the privilege to compete. For high schools themselves, a good report card means earning a spot on Niche.com’s list of Michigan’s best high schools for athletes for 2023. The research website releases...
The Daily Collegian
Gidos' $500,000 gift will support Penn State Smeal fintech initiatives
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Smeal College of Business has received a $500,000 gift from alumni Jeff and Wendy Gido to endow the Jeff and Wendy Gido – Goldman Sachs Distinction in Financial Technology Fund. Their gift, which was made possible through the Goldman Sachs Gives...
The Daily Collegian
Smithsonian internship helps Paterno Fellow explore her history passions
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Paterno Fellow and Schreyer Scholar Jenna Lugo spent the past summer interning with the Smithsonian’s Freedmen’s Bureau Transcription Project. Lugo, a third-year student majoring in political science and history with a minor in global and international studies, utilized the internship to explore her passion for late 19th-century history.
AOL Corp
Virginia students plan walkouts to protest Youngkin’s transgender student policies
Virginia public school students across the state plan to walk out of their classrooms on Tuesday to protest new model policies that aim to roll back certain protections for transgender students. The Virginia Department of Education this month released proposed policies to prevent transgender students from using restrooms or locker...
