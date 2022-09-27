ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier County, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Judy D. Steele: Vintage tatting and Sterling

In my two photos this week, you will note the dainty hanky with the tatting and crocheted lace throughout. I am sure by my photo you cannot really see the intricate stitches as they really are in real life, but those who have done tatting and cutwork/pulled thread work will definitely know what my column is about today.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
iheart.com

Family Gives Update into Two Kids Hospitalized in Nebraska Bus Accident

(Chase County, NE) -- Two of the kids involved in this week's school bus accident in southwestern Nebraska remain in critical condition at Children's Hospital in Denver. One girl's mother says her daughter has multiple skull and facial fractures and she's been dealing with cardiac arrhythmia along with several other injuries. The girl's cousin was also involved in the accident and remains in the ICU at Children's Hospital in Denver.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health to expand visiting hours starting Saturday

Great Plains Health is expanding its visiting hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Saturday. The move was announced Thursday. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can access the hospital through the main entrance under the overhang at 601 W. Leota St., according to a press release from the hospital. After 6 p.m., visitors will need to exit or enter through the emergency room doors, located on the far west side of the hospital, as well as have a state ID or driver’s license available.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NPCC volleyball falls to Northeast in second game of triangular

Morgan Ramsey had 15 kills, and Karley Spillane added 13 more, but the North Platte Community College volleyball team was swept 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 by Northeast in the Knights’ second game of their home triangular Saturday. NPCC defeated Otero in the first game 25-21, 25-23, 25-18. Ramsey also had...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Two injured in crash on Interstate 80

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a van crashed on Interstate 80 just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two were among nine people in the van, which was westbound near Maxwell when the vehicle sustained a mechanical failure due to the weight of the trailer it was pulling, according to Trooper Troy Elliott of the Nebraska State Patrol.
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Conservative votes needed

Individuals who believe in conservative values must turn out to vote in this election: There is much at stake. There are strong conservative candidates in elections at every level, whether it is your own local school board or in the many district and state elections. We have the opportunity to turn the progressive tide. We have a very good chance of passing voter ID requirements and impacting the Nebraska State School Board and Board of Regents. How we are represented as a state and a county lies in the upcoming election; do not stay silent. On Oct. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., state and district candidates will be in North Platte at the Best Western Plus. Eighteen counties worked together to round them up and we’ll do our best to hold them so you the voters can come and listen and ask your questions and make up your mind on who you will vote for. Become an informed voter; participate in this upcoming election.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte knocks off Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside

Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte. “I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Nowhere to go for Medicaid dental care

I would like to address the problem with Medicaid dental in North Platte. There is not a single dentist within hundreds of miles of North Platte that will accept Medicaid dental coverage. This leads me to one conclusion: that North Platte dentists are too greedy to accept payment for the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Paxton topples Brady for for first win of season

BRADY — Paxton coach Scott Jorgensen saw flashes of what his team could be in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. Then against Arthur County last week, Paxton put together a complete game. “Right away after the Arthur (County) game, it was ‘OK, we’ve proven to...
PAXTON, NE

