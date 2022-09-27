Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise in North Texas
DALLAS – The variety of COVID-19 cases is slowly going up in North Texas. Hospitalizations are nonetheless fairly low, although. There have been 351 new cases reported in Collin and Denton counties on Sunday. Dallas and Tarrant counties will report their numbers later in the week. But the very...
Denton family still seeking closure nearly four years after teen’s death
Lermont Jones remembers his 17-year-old son Lermont Stowers-Jones, who also went by Mont, as a great kid. Jones said Mont “did real good in life” and was an organist for his church. A tragic turn of events led to Mont’s death in 2018. Mont, who was Black,...
TC Fuels Acquires 8 Stations in Texas
DALLAS andWICHITA FALLS, Texas — TC Fuels LP has acquired eight fuel stations with comfort shops in Wichita Falls, Jacksboro and Windthorst, Texas, from Texoma Petroleum Inc. All places are leased to fee sellers. Wichita Falls-based Texoma Petroleum didn’t instantly function any of the retail websites. All places...
Montague County SO ‘Night Out’ activities
Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas invites everyone to attend the third annual National Night Out event from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 4 in Montague on the courthouse square. National Night Out celebrates the police-community partnership and allows an opportunity for the groups to interact on a more personal level. Thomas said this will be a family event that includes a free meal of a chopped barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink. Activities will include an inflatable BB gun range, door prizes, a bounce house, face painting, free popcorn and more.
Body found and identified in Jacksboro
JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
Chicken & Bread Days ready to welcome fall this weekend
Bowie welcomes fall this weekend as the 27th annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival fills downtown with fun and games. Festival host, Bowie Community Development Board, invites everyone to come out and enjoy a “chicken, picking, fiddling, fun time” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Sip and...
Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
Football Roundup
The Nocona Indians were able to hang on to win their triennial homecoming game against Valley View on Friday. The Indians won 37-34 against the Eagles in a game that featured a furious comeback from Valley View. In the previous two seasons, two of Nocona’s three wins have come against...
Trinity Noland arrested again
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who has faced charges ranging from murder to aggravated robbery has been arrested for the second time in about a month. Trinity Noland’s latest arrests are for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Noland, 36, was arrested in a traffic stop Tuesday, September 28, 2022, on Martin Luther Kind Blvd.
Terry Bradshaw’s Oklahoma ranch back on the market
Back in 2019, there was lots of buzz about the Oklahoma ranch of iconic Pittsburg Steeler player and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw going up for sale. However, the prospective buyer who was attempting to acquire the ranch failed to close on the transaction — which means the 744-acre state-of-the-art equine breeding facility, cattle facility, and recreational ranch is back on the market.
Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
Texas woman allegedly stabs husband at a Goodwill
Officials with the local police department said a woman stabbed her husband after arriving at an area Goodwill under the influence and threatening to light his truck on fire.
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
Financial aid night scheduled
There will be a Bowie meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 focusing on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program. This meeting will be in the high school library. Financial experts will be available to help parents and students complete the FAFSA.
Teen fentanyl-related death investigation update from WFPD
WFPD officials spoke with the KFDX Newsroom this afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the recent fentanyl-related death of 13-year-old Kaysen Villareal.
Traffic stop lands man in jail for human smuggling
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man for alleged human smuggling. According to the arrest report, on Friday, September 23, 2022, around 6:55 a.m., a Wichita County Deputy saw a white Buick SUV driving east on U.S 287 and F.M 1739 and conducted a traffic stop because the license plate was not […]
