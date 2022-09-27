Optimisation of geometric aspect ratio of thin film transistors for low-cost flexible CMOS inverters and its practical implementation

Read full article on original website
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
Nature.com
Retraction Note: Chemical, electrochemical and surface studies of new metal"“organic frameworks (MOF) as corrosion inhibitors for carbon steel in sulfuric acid environment
Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99700-3, published online 12 October 2021. The Editors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised regarding similarities between this Article and previous works from the same Authors. Specifically:. FiguresÂ 1, S1 and S2 appear highly similar to FiguresÂ 1, 2 and 3 in [1];...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Interface engineering breaks both stability and activity limits of RuO for sustainable water oxidation
In this article Chia-Hsin Wang was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Kun Du, Lifu Zhang. Key Laboratory for Advanced Ceramics and Machining Technology of Ministry of Education, Institute of New-Energy, School of Materials Science and...
Nature.com
Author Correction: P-block single-metal-site tin/nitrogen-doped carbon fuel cell cathode catalyst for oxygen reduction reaction
Department of Chemistry, The Electrochemical Energy, Catalysis and Material Science Laboratory, Chemical Engineering Division, Technical University Berlin, Berlin, Germany. Fang Luo,Â Ju Wen,Â Fabio DionigiÂ &Â Peter Strasser. ICGM, Univ. Montpellier, CNRS, ENSCM, Montpellier, France. Aaron Roy,Â Moulay Tahar Sougrati,Â Ismail Can Oguz,Â Tzonka MinevaÂ &Â...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Genome-wide identification and development of miniature inverted-repeat transposable elements and intron length polymorphic markers in tea plant (Camellia sinensis)
Marker-assisted breeding and tagging of important quantitative trait loci for beneficial traits are two important strategies for the genetic improvement of plants. However, the scarcity of diverse and informative genetic markers covering the entire tea genome limits our ability to achieve such goals. In the present study, we used a comparative genomic approach to mine the tea genomes of Camellia sinensis var. assamica (CSA) and C. sinensis var. sinensis (CSS) to identify the markers to differentiate tea genotypes. In our study, 43 and 60 Camellia sinensis miniature inverted-repeat transposable element (CsMITE) families were identified in these two sequenced tea genomes, with 23,170 and 37,958 putative CsMITE sequences, respectively. In addition, we identified 4912 non-redundant, Camellia sinensis intron length polymorphic (CsILP) markers, 85.8% of which were shared by both the CSS and CSA genomes. To validate, a subset of randomly chosen 10 CsMITE markers and 15 CsILP markers were tested and found to be polymorphic among the 36 highly diverse tea genotypes. These genome-wide markers, which were identified for the first time in tea plants, will be a valuable resource for genetic diversity analysis as well as marker-assisted breeding of tea genotypes for quality improvement.
Nature.com
High-fidelity quantum information transmission using a room-temperature nonrefrigerated lossy microwave waveguide
Quantum microwave transmission is key to realizing modular superconducting quantum computers and distributed quantum networks. A large number of incoherent photons are thermally generated within the microwave frequency spectrum. The closeness of the transmitted quantum state to the source-generated quantum state at the input of the transmission link (measured by the transmission fidelity) degrades due to the presence of the incoherent photons. Hence, high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission has long been considered to be infeasible without refrigeration. In this study, we propose a novel method for high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission using a room-temperature lossy waveguide. The proposed scheme consists of connecting two cryogenic nodes (i.e., a transmitter and a receiver) by the room-temperature lossy microwave waveguide. First, cryogenic preamplification is implemented prior to transmission. Second, at the receiver side, a cryogenic loop antenna is placed inside the output port of the waveguide and coupled to an LC harmonic oscillator located outside the waveguide. The loop antenna converts quantum microwave fields to a quantum voltage across the coupled LC harmonic oscillator. Noise photons are induced across the LC oscillator including the source generated noise, the preamplification noise, the thermal occupation of the waveguide, and the fluctuation-dissipation noise. The loop antenna detector at the receiver is designed to extensively suppress the induced photons across the LC oscillator. The signal transmittance is maintained intact by providing significant preamplification gain. Our calculations show that high-fidelity quantum transmission (i.e., more than \(95\%\)) is realized based on the proposed scheme for transmission distances reaching 100 m.
Nature.com
Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron and Delta hospitalisation, a test negative case-control study
The Omicron variant has been associated with reduced vaccine effectiveness (VE) against mild disease with rapid waning. Meanwhile Omicron has also been associated with milder disease. Protection against severe disease has been substantially higher than protection against infection with previous variants. We used a test-negative case-control design to estimate VE against hospitalisation with the Omicron and Delta variants using PCR testing linked to hospital records. We investigated the impact of increasing the specificity and severity of hospitalisation definitions on VE. Among 18"“64-year-olds using cases admitted via emergency care, VE after a 3rd dose peaked at 82.4% and dropped to 53.6% by 15+ weeks after the 3rd dose; using all admissions for >"‰="‰2 days stay with a respiratory code in the primary diagnostic field VE ranged from 90.9% to 67.4%; further restricting to those on oxygen/ventilated/intensive care VE ranged from 97.1% to 75.9%. Among 65+ year olds the equivalent VE estimates were 92.4% to 76.9%; 91.3% to 85.3% and 95.8% to 86.8%. Here we show that with milder Omicron disease contamination of hospitalisations with incidental cases is likely to reduce VE estimates. VE estimates increase, and waning is reduced, when specific hospitalisation definitions are used.
Nature.com
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
Nature.com
Excitonic Bloch"“Siegert shift in CsPbI perovskite quantum dots
Coherent interaction between matter and light field induces both optical Stark effect and Bloch"“Siegert shift. Observing the latter has been historically challenging, because it is weak and is often accompanied by a much stronger Stark shift. Herein, by controlling the light helicity, we can largely restrict these two effects to different spin-transitions in CsPbI3 perovskite quantum dots, achieving room-temperature Bloch"“Siegert shift as strong as 4"‰meV with near-infrared pulses. The ratio between the Bloch"“Siegert and optical Stark shifts is however systematically higher than the prediction by the non-interacting, quasi-particle model. With a model that explicitly accounts for excitonic effects, we quantitatively reproduce the experimental observations. This model depicts a unified physical picture of the optical Stark effect, biexcitonic optical Stark effect and Bloch"“Siegert shift in low-dimensional materials displaying strong many-body interactions, forming the basis for the implementation of these effects to information processing, optical modulation and Floquet engineering.
Nature.com
Towards a digital twin for supporting multi-agency incident management in a smart city
Cost-effective on-demand computing resources can help to process the increasing number of large, diverse datasets generated from smart internet-enabled technology, such as sensors, CCTV cameras, and mobile devices, with high temporal resolution. Category 1 emergency services (Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, and Police) can benefit from access to (near) real-time traffic- and weather data to coordinate multiple services, such as reassessing a route on the transport network affected by flooding or road incidents. However, there is a tendency not to utilise available smart city data sources, due to the heterogeneous data landscape, lack of real-time information, and communication inefficiencies. Using a systems engineering approach, we identify the current challenges faced by stakeholders involved in incident response and formulate future requirements for an improved system. Based on these initial findings, we develop a use case using Microsoft Azure cloud computing technology for analytical functionalities that can better support stakeholders in their response to an incident. Our prototype allows stakeholders to view available resources, send automatic updates and integrate location-based real-time weather and traffic data. We anticipate our study will provide a foundation for the future design of a data ontology for multi-agency incident response in smart cities of the future.
Nature.com
Improvement of CZTSSe film quality and superstrate solar cell performance through optimized post-deposition annealing
Improving the performance of kesterite solar cells requires high-quality, defect-free CZTS(Se) films with a reduced number of secondary phases and impurities. Post-annealing of the CZTS films at high temperatures in a sulfur or selenium atmosphere is commonly used to improve the quality of the absorbing material. However, annealing at high-temperatures can promote material decomposition, mainly due to the loss of volatile elements such as tin or sulfur. In this work, we investigate how the additional step of sulfurization at reduced temperatures affects the quality and performance of CZTSSe based solar cells. A comprehensive structural analysis using conventional and high resolution XRD as well as Raman spectroscopy revealed that the highest CZTSSe material quality with the lowest structural disorder and defect densities was obtained from the CZTS films pre-sulfurized at 420Â Â°C. Furthermore, we demonstrate the possibility of using Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer in the superstrate configuration of CZTSSe solar cells, which is possible alternative to replace commonly employed toxic CdS as a buffer layer. We show that the additional low-temperature selenization process and the successful use of Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer could improve the performance of CZTSSe-based solar cells by up to 3.48%, with an average efficiency of 3.1%.
Nature.com
Varactor-tuned wideband band-pass filter for 5G NR frequency bands n77, n79 and 5G Wi-Fi
A wide-band band-pass filter (BPF) using coupled lines, rectangular stubs and Stepped-Impedance Resonators (SIRs) is presented in this paper. The proposed BPF operates over a large pass-band from 3.15 to 6.05Â GHz covering 5G New Radio (NR) frequency Bands n77, n79 and 5G Wi-Fi, which includes the G band of US (3.3 to 4.2Â GHz), 5G band of Japan (4.4 to 5Â GHz) and 5G Wi-Fi (5.15 to 5.85Â GHz). The presented filter has a maximum pass-band Insertion-Loss (IL) of 2Â dB, a sharp roll-off rate and suppresses all the unwanted harmonics from 4.2Â GHz up to 12Â GHz with a 15Â dB attenuation level. The performance of each section can be analyzed based on lumped-element circuit models. The electrical size of the BPF is 0.258 Î»g"‰Ã—"‰0.255 Î»g, where Î»g is the guided wavelength at the central frequency. The design accuracy is verified through implementing and testing the final BPF. The pass-band band-width can be controlled by adding the varactor diodes. A good relationship between the band-width and the varactor diodes are extracted by the curve fitting technique.
Nature.com
Non-local triple quantum dot thermometer based on Coulomb-coupled systems
Recent proposals towards non-local thermoelectric voltage-based thermometry, in the conventional dual quantum dot set-up, demand an asymmetric step-like system-to-reservoir coupling around the ground states for optimal operation (Physica E, 114, 113635, 2019). In addition to such demand for unrealistic coupling, the sensitivity in such a strategy also depends on the average measurement terminal temperature, which may result in erroneous temperature assessment. In this paper, we propose non-local current based thermometry in the dual dot set-up as a practical alternative and demonstrate that in the regime of high bias, the sensitivity remains robust against fluctuations of the measurement terminal temperature. Proceeding further, we propose a non-local triple quantum dot thermometer, that provides an enhanced sensitivity while bypassing the demand for unrealistic step-like system-to-reservoir coupling and being robust against fabrication induced variability in Coulomb coupling. In addition, we show that the heat extracted from (to) the target reservoir, in the triple dot design, can also be suppressed drastically by appropriate fabrication strategy, to prevent thermometry induced drift in reservoir temperature. The proposed triple dot setup thus offers a multitude of benefits and could potentially pave the path towards the practical realization and deployment of high-performance non-local "sub-Kelvin range" thermometers.
