Optimisation of geometric aspect ratio of thin film transistors for low-cost flexible CMOS inverters and its practical implementation

Quantum microwave transmission is key to realizing modular superconducting quantum computers and distributed quantum networks. A large number of incoherent photons are thermally generated within the microwave frequency spectrum. The closeness of the transmitted quantum state to the source-generated quantum state at the input of the transmission link (measured by the transmission fidelity) degrades due to the presence of the incoherent photons. Hence, high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission has long been considered to be infeasible without refrigeration. In this study, we propose a novel method for high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission using a room-temperature lossy waveguide. The proposed scheme consists of connecting two cryogenic nodes (i.e., a transmitter and a receiver) by the room-temperature lossy microwave waveguide. First, cryogenic preamplification is implemented prior to transmission. Second, at the receiver side, a cryogenic loop antenna is placed inside the output port of the waveguide and coupled to an LC harmonic oscillator located outside the waveguide. The loop antenna converts quantum microwave fields to a quantum voltage across the coupled LC harmonic oscillator. Noise photons are induced across the LC oscillator including the source generated noise, the preamplification noise, the thermal occupation of the waveguide, and the fluctuation-dissipation noise. The loop antenna detector at the receiver is designed to extensively suppress the induced photons across the LC oscillator. The signal transmittance is maintained intact by providing significant preamplification gain. Our calculations show that high-fidelity quantum transmission (i.e., more than \(95\%\)) is realized based on the proposed scheme for transmission distances reaching 100 m.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO