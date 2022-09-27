ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Smithonian

Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards

Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
GLENDALE, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire

In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
PASADENA, CA
The Poly Post

Rowdy biopic ‘Weird’ quietly filmed at Lanterman Project

In March, “Weird,” a new Roku Original biopic about artist “Weird Al” Yankovic and starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, used Cal Poly Pomona campus for filming. The production team used RSI Locations on Pomona Boulevard, filming several different scenes over an eight-day period. Yankovic,...
POMONA, CA
tejanonation.net

Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8

LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits

Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022

Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Maybe we aren’t so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me

Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
SOUTH GATE, CA
uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes

Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA

