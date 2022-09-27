Read full article on original website
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Better Call Saul Actress Cara Pifko: "Find the people that make you feel great in the process; Community is everything"Yitzi Weiner @ Authority MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Smithonian
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards
Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
pasadenaweekly.com
High quality barbecue, sports and fun at Craft by Smoke & Fire
In 2008, Isaias Hernandez, his brother, Juan, and friend, Josh Bentrem, wrote a plan on a bar napkin: to create a restaurant specializing in craft cocktails and comfort food. “Food is in our blood, and we had the confidence to make it happen,” Isaias said. With an extensive background...
The Poly Post
Rowdy biopic ‘Weird’ quietly filmed at Lanterman Project
In March, “Weird,” a new Roku Original biopic about artist “Weird Al” Yankovic and starring Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood, used Cal Poly Pomona campus for filming. The production team used RSI Locations on Pomona Boulevard, filming several different scenes over an eight-day period. Yankovic,...
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
tejanonation.net
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8
LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
theeastsiderla.com
Rowena Reservoir ponds in Los Feliz remain empty and off-limits
Los Feliz -- You can’t see the Rowena Reservoir; it’s buried underground. But on the surface above, a cluster of ponds and waterfalls created a pleasing and refreshing sight. Until last year. That’s when the L.A. Department of Water & Power drained the decorative ponds to repair a...
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For October 2022
Fall is here, which means Pasadena ArtNight is right around the corner. Popping up on Friday, October 14, ArtNight coordinates free admission and community activations at over 20 Pasadena cultural institutions, galleries and venues, including USC Pacific Asia Museum, The Pasadena Museum of History, Armory Center for the Arts, The Gamble House, and Pasadena City Hall. So that’s my top news bulletin for month to come, but it’s far from your only option.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Maybe we aren’t so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me
Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
Knott's Berry Farm allows chaperones free entry for Halloween event
Guests 17 years old or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone will be subject to ejection.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Yelp reveals that of all smaller coffee chains in the country, one of the best ones is right here in greater Los Angeles. (Los Angeles, CA) - When you're standing in line at your favorite coffee shop, staring at all the delicious options on display, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. Which drink should I get? What if I don't like it? What if they mess it up?
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
SoCal to see temperatures cool slightly starting Friday
Southern California will see cooler temperatures and morning fog on Friday and through the weekend.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside the war against Southern California’s urban coyotes
Long before California became a state, coyotes roamed the land. With the rise in urban expansion and an increase in farmland, coyotes have made their way into cities. Today, the coyote population in California is estimated to be somewhere between 250,000 and 750,000. LA Times' Louis Sahagun wrote about the...
theeastsiderla.com
A Cypress Park Catholic school is down to 50 students -- How does it grow from there?
Cypress Park -- Divine Saviour School has a lot going for it: A science, technology, engineering and math program. Before- and after-school care and activities. And parents who drive miles out of their way to send their children to the Catholic school. All Divine Savior needs is more students. News...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
