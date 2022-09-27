MedCPU boasts of its unique healthcare integrated solution built with the latest advancements in decision support science

Read full article on original website
Microbiosci Releases LPS Extraction Service to Support Managing Endotoxins Issues
Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Microbiosci, the mature branch of Creative Biogene, is designed especially for accelerating the development of microbial industry. With unique technologies and satisfactory services in microbial genome editing, identification, sequencing, proteomics and metabolomics, Microbiosci is gradually becoming a leading custom service provider in delivering medicine microbiology solutions to clinical, pharmaceutical and veterinary. Recently, Microbiosci announced the release of its LPS extraction service to support managing endotoxins issues.
CD BioGlyco Released Advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform for Cyclodextrin Development Research
CD BioGlyco is excited to announce the launch of its multifunctional and advanced GlycoTM Synthesis Platform that can provide custom development of cyclodextrins to be used in food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, chemical, cosmetics, biotechnology industries. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD BioGlyco, a biotechnology company specialized in providing...
Quest selects 6clicks for resale and to support their managed cybersecurity GRC offering
Roseville, CA based cybersecurity advisory and managed services provider, Quest Technology Management selects 6clicks as their platform to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capabilities. Cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Quest has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services...
ADInstruments Continues to Empower Educators and Scientists with Premium DAQ Software Solutions
ADInstruments is a New Zealand-based company offering revolutionary data acquisition and analysis software solutions. ADInstruments has been at the forefront of innovation since 1986, presenting thousands of academics, research enthusiasts, professors, teachers, scientists, and educators with revolutionary products designed to simplify and streamline data acquisition and analysis. The company’s team...
Noty.Ai Makes Modern AI Meeting Assistant Accessible To Everyone
Noty.ai technology allows users to use AI meeting transcribing software for better organizational management flows. Lisbon – September 30, 2022 – Noty.ai, one of the fastest growing AI companies, announced that it would release its latest product to help people and teams across various professions. After identifying the efforts put into man-made notes, follow-ups, and long online meetings, Noty.ai is made to improve core business processes related to meetings by increasing both speed and accuracy.
Networkship Expand Their Fulfillment E-Commerce Solutions to Enhance User Experience
Providers of order fulfillment for eCommerce businesses, Networkship, continue to upgrade their offering to meet the needs of clients amid rave reviews. Pedro Diaz and the rest of the team of forward-thinking professionals at Networkship are leaving no stone unturned in helping retailers survive the dynamic and increasingly competitive eCommerce space as the order fulfillment providers continue to upgrade and expand their services. Networkship has grown to become one of the leading names in cloud-based logistics solutions, with more than 1,200 eCommerce business partners and a 99.5% success rate in order fulfillment.
Cosmetology and beauty businesses now have Trendit App platform dedicated to expanding to new heights and increasing revenue
Clients can find cosmetology and beauty services and book appointments with a single tap. Trendit App is an all-new platform dedicated to helping cosmetology and beauty businesses connect with clients and expand to new heights. The platform works with businesses within the cosmetology and beauty sector such as hairstylists and barbers, make-up artists, massage therapists, and more. Trendit App is a one-of-a-kind app that connects service providers with customers with a single tap.
CD Genomics RNA-Solutions Platform Now Provides Whole Transcriptome Sequencing Service
Scientists at CD Genomics are ready to help detect various types of RNAs via meticulous and integrative approaches. Powered by the Illumina, Pacbio SMRT, and Nanopore sequencing platforms, CD Genomics offers services performed by de novo and reference-based transcriptome analysis of the global transcriptome response. New York, USA – September...
Accelerate Research with CD ComputaBio’s Full Range of Bioinformatics Services
CD ComputaBio recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – CD ComputaBio, a reliable computational biology service provider in New York, is committed to assisting research and trials, as well as accessing the latest software, technologies, and expertise at a competitive price and fast turnaround time for researchers. The company recently announced the launch of bioinformatics services to meet the diverse research needs of its clients.
Artificial Intelligence in Oncology market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 54% till 2035 | Roots Analysis
Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Market, 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings. The success of currently employed artificial intelligence (AI) solutions has encouraged researchers to explore the potential of such technologies in the healthcare sector, with its prime focus being oncology, to enable the treatment of several prevalent malignancies.
Mainz Biomed Stock Higher; Market Expansion Of Its Best-In-Class Cancer Diagnostics Power The Move ($MYNZ)
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ: MYNZ) stock is showing bullish momentum following several announcements, including strengthening its Board and medical advisory team and expanding its best-in-class cancer diagnostics products deeper into international markets. While the recent bullish action is impressive, it’s likely the precursor of more significant moves to come, an assumption supported by a well-fortified balance sheet, evaluation of new product opportunities, and results-driven management that understands the industry and how to capitalize on brand and product opportunities.
Creative Proteomics Cytokine Boosts Biomarker Analysis with the Human Luminex Array Platform
Creative Proteomics Cytokine announced the launch of the Human Luminex Array Platform, which enables simultaneous analysis of multiple cytokines, chemokines, and other protein biomarkers in human serum, plasma, and cell culture samples. New York, USA – September 30, 2022 – Cytokine, a subdivision of Creative Proteomics, specializes in providing cytokine...
CD Bioparticles Introduces Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Applications
CD Bioparticles recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, recently introduced hydrophilic coatings and related services for medical applications, which can be used within interventional medical devices of the cardiovascular, circulatory, nervous, urinary, and vascular system.
6clicks Announces $10 Million Capital Raise Led by Centerstone Capital
Next-generation, AI-powered GRC platform for businesses and advisors secures Series A financing to invest in technology and its worldwide partner ecosystem. 6clicks is excited to announce its $10 million Series A financing led by Centerstone Capital. The new capital will be deployed to accelerate growth through investments in the company’s next-gen GRC Cyber platform, its worldwide customer base, partner network, content and third-party apps. 6clicks has seen amazing growth over the last year, quadrupling to over 3,000 users and 80 partners.
CD Bioparticles Launches NIR-Quantum Dots for Biomedical Imaging
CD Bioparticles launched a range of near-infra-red (NIR) quantum dots that exhibit excellent optical properties and biocompatibility for biomedical imaging. New York, USA – September 29, 2022 – With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles launched a range of near-infra-red (NIR) quantum dots that exhibit excellent optical properties and biocompatibility for biomedical imaging. Currently, CD Bioparticles has successfully synthesized a variety of NIR quantum dots, including PbS/CdS, PbS, PbSe, Ag2S, CuInS/ZnS, and CdTe/CdSe/ZnS.
All Seasons Wealth – Hire To Take Control Of All Types of Assets For All Seasons
Do you want the best asset finance specialist so that you can enjoy fast, centralized, and customized financial solutions? All Seasons Wealth is here to serve you throughout the seasons with so flexible and decent financial plans. If you want to multiply your returns and would like to invest in...
Dental Marketing Ideas Customized and Implemented for Orthodontists, Endodontists, and Cosmetic Dentists to Get Patients to Their Clinics
My Social Practice specializes in enabling dental practices to get found online. Its expertise in this niche includes social media, SEO, website development and maintenance, and reputation management. It knows how to enhance a client’s ranking on the SERPs for local SEO. According to announcements released by My Social...
Gotransverse, Industry Leaders Win ‘Best Ecosystem Design’ Catalyst Award Second Year Running at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Event in Copenhagen
Partners with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Award-Winning Catalyst Project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces – Phase II,” Demonstrating the Power of Real-time Business and Network Intelligence to Unlock New 5G Monetization Opportunities. Austin, Texas, USA – September 29, 2022 – Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading...
Btsecoin obtained MSB certification and established strategic partners
BTSEcoin is an innovative international station, affiliated to Btsecoin Tech Group Limited, headquartered in California, USA. Facing the different needs of global users, BTSEcoin will rely on rich resources and technical background to provide customers with a series of services such as digital currency trading, digital asset issuance, blockchain project incubation, and decentralized finance. As a compliance-based financial institution, BTSEcoin holds the US MSB license and operates compliantly and legally. It has financial business entities in more than ten countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong, and plans to gradually open regional distributed international stations.
Wrap Up Legal Contracts Faster Now – AXDRAFT CLM
Founded in 2017, Yuriy started a side project, an all-in-one contract management platform that fits legal budgets. Ensures fully automated mobile-friendly legal templates to draft, approve, sign, and store contracts. AXDRAFT introduces transparency into legal operations by streamlining every stage of a contract lifecycle workflow. The platform has an easy-to-use...
