Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Nature.com
The psychedelic escape from depression
Clinical trials suggest that psilocybin — the active ingredient in magic mushrooms — can provide durable remission from an increasingly common mental health condition. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. In January 2023, Oregon...
Study finds the pandemic did change personalities, making young adults more neurotic and less self-disciplined
Young adults rated themselves more neurotic and less conscientious in personality assessments conducted in 2021-2022, compared to pre-pandemic data.
Nature.com
Spent media analysis suggests cultivated meat media will require species and cell type optimization
Cell culture media design is perhaps the most significant hurdle currently facing the commercialization of cultivated meat as an alternative source of dietary protein. Since media optimization for a specific culture system requires a significant amount of effort and investment, a major question remaining is whether media formulations can be easily shared across multiple production schemes for cells of different species and lineages. Here, we perform spent medium analysis to compare the specific nutrient utilization of primary embryonic chicken muscle precursor cells and fibroblasts to the murine C2C12 myoblast cell line. We demonstrate that these related cell types have significantly different nutrient utilization patterns collectively and on a per-cell basis, and that many components of conventional media do not appear to be depleted by the cells. Namely, glucose was not consumed as rapidly nor as completely by the chicken muscle precursors compared to other cells overall, and there were significant differences in specific consumption rates for several other key nutrients over the first day of culture. Ultimately, our results indicate that no one medium is likely ideal and cost effective to culture multiple cell types and that novel methods to streamline media optimization efforts will be important for the industry to develop.
RELATED PEOPLE
Nature.com
Research round-up: psychedelic medicine
Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
Nature.com
Cross-ancestry meta-analysis of opioid use disorder uncovers novel loci with predominant effects in brain regions associated with addiction
Despite an estimated heritability of ~50%, genome-wide association studies of opioid use disorder (OUD) have revealed few genome-wide significant loci. We conducted a cross-ancestry meta-analysis of OUD in the Million Veteran Program (N"‰="‰425,944). In addition to known exonic variants in OPRM1 and FURIN, we identified intronic variants in RABEPK, FBXW4, NCAM1 and KCNN1. A meta-analysis including other datasets identified a locus in TSNARE1. In total, we identified 14 loci for OUD, 12 of which are novel. Significant genetic correlations were identified for 127 traits, including psychiatric disorders and other substance use-related traits. The only significantly enriched cell-type group was CNS, with gene expression enrichment in brain regions previously associated with substance use disorders. These findings increase our understanding of the biological basis of OUD and provide further evidence that it is a brain disease, which may help to reduce stigma and inform efforts to address the opioid epidemic.
Nature.com
In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect the number of angina episodes: a cross-sectional study
Previous studies have reported adverse effects of short and long sleep duration on cardiovascular health. However, how sleep time and sleep efficiency affect angina have not been studied in hypertensive individuals. This study aimed to assess the relationship of sleep with angina. Using a cross-sectional design, data from 1563 hypertensive individuals were collected from the parent Sleep Heart Health Study (SHHS). Age, alcohol use, average diastolic blood pressure (ADBP), average systolic blood pressure (ASBP), cigarette use, sleep time, sleep efficiency, percent time in stage N3 of sleep, and body mass index (BMI) were used as covariates. Multiple linear regression, the Chi-Square test, and Pearson's correlation coefficient were used for data analysis. Unadjusted sleep efficiency, sleep time, ADBP, and age were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of the number of angina episodes (Anginan). When the covariates were adjusted, only ADBP and ASBP were significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) predictors of Anginan. Sleep efficiency, BMI, ADBP, sleep time, and age had a significant (p"‰<"‰0.05) correlation with Anginan. In hypertensive individuals, sleep time and sleep efficiency did not affect Anginan when adjusted for covariates. ADBP and ASBP were found to be significant predictors of Anginan when the covariates were adjusted.
Pennsylvania school district accused of banning Girls Who Code book series
Pen America says Central York school district’s 2021 ban list included coding titles, but officials say material no longer banned
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
When life gets in the way of scientists’ mid-career plans
You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. In 2012, more than a decade years after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in French, mother-of-six Bethany Kolbaba Kartchner switched to science, rising at 4 a.m. to study for an associate’s degree in biochemistry at Maricopa Community Colleges in Tempe, Arizona.
Nature.com
Rethinking cancer targeting strategies in the era of smart cell therapeutics
In the past several decades, the development of cancer therapeutics has largely focused on precision targeting of single cancer-associated molecules. Despite great advances, such targeted therapies still show incomplete precision and the eventual development of resistance due to target heterogeneity or mutation. However, the recent development of cell-based therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells presents a revolutionary opportunity to reframe strategies for targeting cancers. Immune cells equipped with synthetic circuits are essentially living computers that can be programmed to recognize tumours based on multiple signals, including both tumour cell-intrinsic and microenvironmental. Moreover, cells can be programmed to launch broad but highly localized therapeutic responses that can limit the potential for escape while still maintaining high precision. Although these emerging smart cell engineering capabilities have yet to be fully implemented in the clinic, we argue here that they will become much more powerful when combined with machine learning analysis of genomic data, which can guide the design of therapeutic recognition programs that are the most discriminatory and actionable. The merging of cancer analytics and synthetic biology could lead to nuanced paradigms of tumour recognition, more akin to facial recognition, that have the ability to more effectively address the complex challenges of treating cancer.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Closed-form solution of oscillating Maxwell nano-fluid with heat and mass transfer
The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Acknowledgments section now reads:. "Abdulaziz N. Alharbi would like to acknowledge the financial support of Taif University Researchers Supporting Project number (TURSP-2020/319), Taif University, Taif, Saudi Arabia". The original Article has been corrected. Department of Mathematics, Zhejiang...
Nature.com
Neurodevelopmental outcomes of extremely preterm infants fed an exclusive human milk-based diet versus a mixed human milk"‰+"‰bovine milk-based diet: a multi-center study
The objective of this multi-center study was to compare, in infants â‰¤1250"‰g birth weight (BW) with neurodevelopmental assessment at 18"“22 months of corrected age (CA), whether their neurodevelopmental outcomes differed based on exposure to an exclusive human milk-based (HUM) or to a bovine milk-based fortifier and/or preterm formula (BOV).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Potential progression biomarkers of diabetic kidney disease determined using comprehensive machine learning analysis of non-targeted metabolomics
Diabetic kidney disease is the main cause of end-stage renal disease worldwide. The prediction of the clinical course of patients with diabetic kidney disease remains difficult, despite the identification of potential biomarkers; therefore, novel biomarkers are needed to predict the progression of the disease. We conducted non-targeted metabolomics using plasma and urine of patients with diabetic kidney disease whose estimated glomerular filtration rate was between 30 and 60Â mL/min/1.73Â m2. We analyzed how the estimated glomerular filtration rate changed over time (up to 30Â months) to detect rapid decliners of kidney function. Conventional logistic analysis suggested that only one metabolite, urinary 1-methylpyridin-1-ium (NMP), was a promising biomarker. We then applied a deep learning method to identify potential biomarkers and physiological parameters to predict the progression of diabetic kidney disease in an explainable manner. We narrowed down 3388 variables to 50 using the deep learning method and conducted two regression models, piecewise linear and handcrafted linear regression, both of which examined the utility of biomarker combinations. Our analysis, based on the deep learning method, identified systolic blood pressure and urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio, six identified metabolites, and three unidentified metabolites including urinary NMP, as potential biomarkers. This research suggests that the machine learning method can detect potential biomarkers that could otherwise escape identification using the conventional statistical method.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Nonclassicality detection from few Fock-state probabilities
Correction to: npj Quantum Information https://doi.org/10.1038/s41534-022-00538-y, published online 18 March 2022. In the Acknowledgements section of this article few sentences were included errorneously "We also gratefully acknowledge support by national funding from MEYS and European Union's Horizon 2020 (2014"“2020) research and innovation framework programme under grant agreement No. 731473 (project 8C20002 ShoQC). Project ShoQC has received funding from the QuantERA ERA-NET Cofund in Quantum Technologies implemented within the European Unions Horizon 2020 Programme. R.F. and L.L. acknowledge grant No. GA19-14988S of the Czech Science Foundation. R.F. also acknowledges support from the MEYS of Czech Republic by the project LTAUSA19099." that should have been removed. The original article has been corrected.
Nature.com
Indigenous cosmologies of energy for a sustainable energy future
Energy development in Indigenous lands has been historically controversial from socio"“ecological and ethical perspectives. Energy-development projects often privilege the knowledge of a narrow group, while, simultaneously, Indigenous knowledge and alternative epistemologies have been understudied in academic energy-access discourses and largely ignored in the planning and implementation of energy interventions. Here university-affiliated academics teamed up with Indigenous scholars and leaders to examine Indigenous perspectives in energy research and practice. We identify three core issues embedded in existing energy-development initiatives: an inconsistent use of the term 'Indigenous'; a lack of inclusion of Indigenous knowledge and alternative epistemologies in energy-development projects; and a prevalence of inadequate methodological attempts to include such Indigenous knowledge. To enable more symmetric and people-centric sustainable energy interventions, we propose and illustrate a 'cosmologies of energy' approach that focuses on learning from Indigenous oral narratives to unpack Indigenous people's lived experiences, alternative perspectives and associated practices of energy.
Nature.com
Alternative ANKHD1 transcript promotes proliferation and inhibits migration in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma
Alternative splicing (AS) is common in gene expression, and abnormal splicing often results in several cancers. Overall survival-associated splicing events (OS-SEs) have been used to predict prognosis in cancer. The aim of this study was to investigate the presence and function of OS-SEs in uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (UCEC). Based on TCGA and TCGASpliceSeq databases, gene expression and the AS data of UCEC samples were retrieved. An alternate terminator of ANKHD1 transcripts named ANKHD1-BP3 was found to be significantly related to metastasis and OS in UCEC and significantly associated with HSPB1. The upregulated expression of HSPB1 induced downregulation of ANKHD1-BP3 and promoted tumor metastasis. These findings indicate that HSPB1, a splicing factor, regulates the expression of ANKHD1-BP3 to promote metastasis in UCEC.
Nature.com
PD-1 combination therapy with IL-2 modifies CD8 T cell exhaustion program
Combination therapy with PD-1 blockade and IL-2 is highly effective during chronic lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus infection1. Here we examine the underlying basis for this synergy. We show that PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy, in contrast to PD-1 monotherapy, substantially changes the differentiation program of the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+Â T cells and results in the generation of transcriptionally and epigenetically distinct effector CD8+Â T cells that resemble highly functional effector CD8+Â T cells seen after an acute viral infection. The generation of these qualitatively superior CD8+ T cells that mediate viral control underlies the synergy between PD-1 and IL-2. Our results show that the PD-1+TCF1+ stem-like CD8+ T cells, also referred to as precursors of exhausted CD8+ T cells, are not fate-locked into the exhaustion program and their differentiation trajectory can be changed by IL-2 signals. These virus-specific effector CD8+ T cells emerging from the stem-like CD8+ T cells after combination therapy expressed increased levels of the high-affinity IL-2 trimeric (CD25"“CD122"“CD132) receptor. This was not seen after PD-1 blockade alone. Finally, we show that CD25 engagement with IL-2 has an important role in the observed synergy between IL-2 cytokine and PD-1 blockade. Either blocking CD25 with an antibody or using a mutated version of IL-2 that does not bind to CD25 but still binds to CD122 and CD132 almost completely abrogated the synergistic effects observed after PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy. There is considerable interest in PD-1Â +Â IL-2 combination therapy for patients with cancer2,3, and our fundamental studies defining the underlying mechanisms of how IL-2 synergizes with PD-1 blockade should inform these human translational studies.
Longevity breakthrough as scientists discover how to reverse aging in skeletal muscle
University of Buffalo scientists have undertaken a study that shows a process to reverse aging in muscle cells. Aging in muscle cells is a function of a cell itself, not being able to divide and repair itself. The process is known as cellular senescence, and it happens during aging. This study found that by the overexpression of a particular protein called NANOG, the cell does not have be reset to a different state to reverse aging.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Interface engineering breaks both stability and activity limits of RuO for sustainable water oxidation
In this article Chia-Hsin Wang was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Kun Du, Lifu Zhang. Key Laboratory for Advanced Ceramics and Machining Technology of Ministry of Education, Institute of New-Energy, School of Materials Science and...
Nature.com
Accelerating therapeutic discoveries for heart failure: a new public–private partnership
The Accelerating Medicines Partnership in Heart Failure is designed to deliver tools and knowledge that enable the development of new approaches to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which is considered the largest unmet need in cardiovascular medicine. Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA. Javed Butler. Baylor Scott White Research...
Comments / 0