Smith College, MNLA Partner for 20-Year Landscape Master Plan
Smith College in Northampton, Mass., recently partnered with landscape architecture firm MNLA to complete a 20-year landscape master plan for its 147-acre campus. The original campus of the private women’s liberal arts college measured 27 acres and was planned and founded as a botanical garden, according to a news release. The new plan is set to modernize the design to meet the current and future needs of the campus, students, faculty and staff.
St. Mary’s College Opens New Performing Arts Building
St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City, Maryland, recently debuted its new performing arts center to the public. The college held a daylong celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, in honor of the new Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center. The new facility will house the campus’ music department and includes amenities like music labs, rehearsal rooms and a recital hall with a capacity of 125, according to local news.
University subject profile: graphic design
A graphic design degree can help you make the leap from budding maker to creative professional, capable of producing inspiring work and surviving in a competitive job sector. From motion graphics to typography, image-making to branding, courses often require you to develop a wide range of skills. You’ll also study the theory behind different areas of graphic design and be taught about the industry, how to find work, and how to build a professional portfolio.
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
NASA funds UT professor’s space sustainability proposal
A space sustainability proposal co-created by a UT researcher was selected by NASA on Sept. 13 to help spread sustainability efforts to the stars. Moriba Jah, associate professor of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, contributed to the proposal, called “Adaptive Space Governance and Decision-Support using Source-Sink Evolutionary Environmental Models.” Jah worked alongside Richard Linares and Danielle Wood, associate and assistant aeronautics and astronautics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their proposal is one of three research plans from university-based teams selected, according to the NASA press release.
Master Python Programming With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle
You don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home.
The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Doctors: Helping the Youth of Today Reach for their Dreams
The Dr. Samuel Bride scholarship for future doctors is a scholarship program that is primarily geared toward university students who are planning on entering a medical course and becoming medical students with further plans on continuing their studies to become medical doctors in the future. The scholarship program is open to all university students who are currently or planning to enroll in a university and studying medicine with even further plans on pursuing the long journey of becoming a licensed medical doctor in the future. The scholarship is opening its applications to all eligible candidates that fit the previous criteria while also opening applications to graduating high school students who are planning to enroll in university the following academic year with the same plans of studying in a course in medicine and then proceeding to become a medical doctor. The scholarship program promises prize money that the lucky scholar will be able to earn that will go towards covering their education and tuition fees throughout their time in university.
