Golf

Golf Channel

Making future U.S. cup teams might be more challenging than the matches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cup was already decided. Beer and liquor were being poured discretely into U.S.-logoed bottles. But as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others gathered around their Team USA golf carts on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, they quickly came to a realization. “We gotta go find...
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour pro LEFT OUT of Dunhill Links for LIV Golf players

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been left with "a strange taste in his mouth" with LIV Golf players being invited to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while he sits on the sidelines. Lorenzo-Vera, 37, revealed on Twitter that he was the fourth reserve for the popular...
golfmagic.com

Best Golf Putters 2022: Buyer's Guide and things you need to know

There have been many brilliant golf putters released in 2022 which have a variety of technological features to improve your game. Whether it is the shape of the face, the angle of the neck or the weight of the putter, there are several elements that you need to consider when purchasing a new golf putter.
Golf.com

Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer

Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
