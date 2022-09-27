Read full article on original website
Xiyu Lin takes early lead at The Ascendant LPGA with late eagle
Xiyu Lin of China eagled the par-5 17th hole to vault into the lead after one round of The Ascendant
Golf.com
Rules Guy: In a four-ball match, do you have to share a wrong-ball penalty with your partner?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. In a four-ball match, my partner hits the wrong golf ball. Our opponents claim we lose the hole. I say my partner is out of the hole, but I’m allowed to play my ball. What does Rules Guy say?
Golf Channel
Making future U.S. cup teams might be more challenging than the matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The cup was already decided. Beer and liquor were being poured discretely into U.S.-logoed bottles. But as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and others gathered around their Team USA golf carts on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, they quickly came to a realization. “We gotta go find...
golfmagic.com
DP World Tour pro LEFT OUT of Dunhill Links for LIV Golf players
DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been left with "a strange taste in his mouth" with LIV Golf players being invited to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while he sits on the sidelines. Lorenzo-Vera, 37, revealed on Twitter that he was the fourth reserve for the popular...
golfmagic.com
Best Golf Putters 2022: Buyer's Guide and things you need to know
There have been many brilliant golf putters released in 2022 which have a variety of technological features to improve your game. Whether it is the shape of the face, the angle of the neck or the weight of the putter, there are several elements that you need to consider when purchasing a new golf putter.
Golf.com
Time to overhaul your game: 30 ways to be a smarter, better golfer
Golf can be a difficult game. Even with swing tips available wherever you turn or tap, it’s easy to get lost in the woods— on and off the course. “Play Smart,” a GOLF franchise launched online in 2020, is your path through the clutter to data that, well, makes the game a heckuva lot easier.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner’s share, pro-am prize money payout
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse for the pro-am competition is set for $200,000, with the winner's share coming in at $50,000 -- separate from the standard 18 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headed by Shane...
GolfWRX
Report: LIV Golf closing in on deal to PURCHASE airtime with major network
The report indicates that LIV Golf will be paying Fox to air their product, which is unusual of television deals. Typically, the media company will pay a rights fee to the sports league to air the tournament. Golfweek speculates that this move “will be widely interpreted as a failure to...
