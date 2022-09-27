Read full article on original website
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released
Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' actor Louise Fletcher dies
Louise Fletcher, a late-blooming star whose riveting performance as the cruel and calculating Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" set a new standard for screen villains and won her an Academy Award, has died at age 88.Fletcher died in her sleep surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse, France, her agent David Shaul told The Associated Press on Friday. No cause was given.After putting her career on hold for years to raise her children, Fletcher was in her early 40s and little known when chosen for the role opposite Jack Nicholson in the 1975 film by...
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Girls Who Code' and Other Books Just Banned in the U.S.
The updated index from PEN America was released on Monday and showed 1,648 titles that were banned in classrooms and libraries in the U.S. this year.
Hilary Mantel: her 10 greatest books
Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died suddenly aged 70, was late to become a household name, but once she did, there was no stopping her. The arrival of the third volume of her Wolf Hall trilogy – after an eight-year wait during which it felt as if the whole reading world was holding its breath – was announced on a billboard in Leicester Square emblazoned simply with the Tudor rose and the characteristically plain opening words of the first novel: “So now get up.” For readers, the great benefit of this late blooming was that there is a whole backlist to burrow through, revealing a writer with a range far beyond the dark corridors of the Tudor court. In chronological order, here are some of her greatest hits.
AMC Releases First Images For Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Straight Man’, ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ & ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’
AMC has released first-look photos of their upcoming shows that feature stars like Bob Odenkirk, Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Okieriete Onadowan, Krysten Ritter, Martin Lawrence and many more. Click through the gallery above to see the images. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The series is Executive Produced by Mark Johnson, Writer/Showrunner Esta Spalding, Writer Michelle Ashford,...
A Jazzman’s Blues review – soulful Netflix drama is Tyler Perry’s magnum opus
Tyler Perry did not become a billionaire media mogul by making fine art. He did it by mass-producing plays, films and TV series about scorned Black women and their dysfunctional families who ultimately find succor in Christian lessons in forgiveness, dignity and self-worth. And as mesmerizing as it’s been to watch this New Orleans-born, former temp worker who never finished high school write, produce, direct and act in much of this work – not least as the tart-tongued, pistol wielding granny Madea – the work ethic didn’t exactly endear him to highbrow consumers who expected more of a 53-year-old Black man who rightly crows about opening one of the industry’s largest studio lots on a former Confederate army base that’s played host to everything from Marvel epics to Bad Boys for Life to Coming to America 2.
Netflix releases star-studded first trailer for new true-crime thriller series The Watcher
Naomi Watts, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bobby Cannavale? Sign us up
An unexpected literary adaptation that got a star-studded remake brokers a deal on the Netflix Top 5
We’re used to seeing forgotten, overlooked, or underrated movies rise like phoenixes from the ashes of irrelevancy on streaming, but that doesn’t mean we’re not shocked to see Human Capital flying high as one of the most popular titles in Netflix’s biggest market, especially when it got a star-studded remake a mere six years later.
Wolf Hall author Dame Hilary Mantel dies aged 70
Author Dame Hilary Mantel, best known for the Wolf Hall trilogy, has died aged 70, HarperCollins has announced. The British writer won the Booker Prize twice, first for her 2009 novel Wolf Hall and again for its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies, in 2012. Her publisher HarperCollins said in a...
‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries
In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too.
Drama and More Drama! Inside The Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night for Medea
If last night’s Fall season opening for The Metropolitan Opera could be summed up in a few words, it would be: “Hell hath no fury like Medea!” Medea, the three-act opera, which was composed by Luigi Cherubini and premiered in Paris in 1797, made its Met Opera debut last night, and the story is dark—even by opera’s standards.
Catherine Called Birdy to Hocus Pocus 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Andrew Scott and Bella Ramsey star in Lena Dunham’s bracing look at life in medieval England, while the 90s cult classic gets the original Sanderson Sisters back together in time for Halloween
Tom Hanks To Publish His First Novel in 2023
Tom Hanks is returning to the world of fiction with a novel that will be published next spring, People magazine reports. Knopf is set to publish the Oscar-winning actor’s The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which the press calls “a novel about the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film…and the humble comic books that inspired it.”
Chaz Ebert, wife of film critic Roger Ebert, talks about how late husband still inspires her
Chaz Ebert receives the Screen Gems award from Facets at a gala Wednesday night, honoring her efforts in support of films.
Spoiler Alert Movie Trailer: Here's Your First Look at the Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello's Memoir
Focus Features on Thursday released a trailer for Spoiler Alert, the film adaptation of TVLine founder Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies. Those of you who have been following Michael’s reporting for any significant span of time are likely familiar with his memoir, which chronicles his husband Kit Cowan’s diagnosis with a rare and merciless form of neuroendocrine cancer and the 11 months that followed (leading to Kit’s passing in February 2015).
The Really Sweet Reason Why Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s Directors Wanted To Adapt The Children’s Book Into A Movie
Will Speck and Josh Gordon spoke to CinemaBlend about their inspirations for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
Things get bloody in the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All
Timothée Chalamet continues to act as Luca Guadagnino’s PR agent, sharing the full trailer for the forthcoming cannibalistic love story, Bones And All. Chalamet stars opposite newcomer Taylor Russell in the ‘80s-set road trip film. To the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” cannibal drifters...
