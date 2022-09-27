Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg sold his most-prized possession for a large amount of money
Snoop Dogg is known for his marijuana-smoking habits, and he’s being recognized for it to help others. During an interview with Variety, Seth Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, shared how they raised five figures for Alzheimer’s awareness, thanks to the West Coast rapper. “Snoop Dogg once...
‘Jungle’ Is a ‘Blade Runner’-Esque Drill-Rap Hood Tale—Minus the Ingenuity
Like any piece of art inspired by Blade Runner, Jungle is a show that really wants to impress you.The British drill-rap series, now streaming on Prime Video, establishes an avant-garde visual language and poetic sensibility right out the gate. In the pilot’s cold open, we cut between shots of waves crashing on a beach, a Black boy staring at a burning house, dictionary text and an ominous flip clock while the lead character, Gogo (Ezra Elliott), has a prophetic conversation over the phone.“I gotta get out of here, man,” he tells an unnamed man, referring to his crime-ridden life. “I...
