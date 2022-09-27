ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Housing Stability seeks to purchase two hotels to house homeless

By ALEX EDWARDS,
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) wants to quickly remove more than 220 homeless individuals from the streets by housing them in hotels, officials said during budget hearings this week. The department also wants to house 150 or more through the housing collaborative.

All of this requires a bigger budget. HOST officials laid out the case Tuesday.

In total, the Department of Housing Stability is requesting $253 million, with $35.7 million coming from the $1.66 billion in general fund. This marks an increase of two million dollars compared to last year's $33.7 million general fund allocation.

The department requested an expansion of $46.5 million for housing outcomes. The lion's share of that amount, $46 million, will come from American Rescue Plan funding and is not permanent. The remaining $500,000 was split between homeowners association fine assistance ($300,000) and foreclosure legal assistance ($200,000) and will come from the general fund.

As part of solutions to homelessness, HOST proposed the purchase of two hotels and requested $23 million in ARPA funding to cover the costs. The move is part of Denver's efforts to "decommission encampments" across the city. In addition, HOST would use $20 million in ARPA funds to provide down payment assistance that should help increase homeownership for black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) residents.

But ARPA grants are one-time funds, and Councilwoman Kendra Black of District 4 asked whether the budget accounted for that.

"We are putting forward (this budget request) with outcomes that we expect from a matched investment," Chief Housing Officer Britta Fisher said. "These are amounts we expect to be matched by the state."

The state has $800 million in ARPA funding and has similar objectives in reducing homelessness, according to Fisher. But state funding is no guarantee and that wasn't lost on Fisher or HOST, who added money to the homelessness resolution fund earmarked for operational costs.

But the purchase of hotels to house homeless people isn't always popular with residents living near those properties according to several council members. The biggest concern councilors raised is security around the sites.

Councilors said residents have informed them of a perceived rise in crime and other "incidents" near the converted hotels. Fisher said HOST is not seeing an increased number of incidents at shelters.

"I'm not saying we'll never have incidents while we are serving people in crisis, but we are not seeing (an) increase of incidents from our guests," She said. "We are spending more than we ever have before on uniformed personnel (as security)."

According to Fisher, security efforts include security cameras, better lighting and more staff at shelters.

The Department of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency also appeared before council. They requested their budget increase by just under $575,000 of the general fund.

Of that $575,000, $400,000 will help hire several permanent full time employees. Officials will use $180,000 to buy services and supplies, and the remaining $5,700 will be used for one-time purchases.

The Department of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency (CASR) may have a smaller total budget of $6.8 million but the monetary impact it has on climate initiatives is very disproportionate due to collaboration with other departments.

"Combining all the work of our agencies Denver 2023 budget commitment to climate is hitting a new high of over $150 million," Grace Rink, the city's chief climate officer said. "We are increasing our investments in every category, and I truly believe that the people of Denver will see and experience the outcome in measurable ways."

Some of the efforts CASR has participated in includes a nearly $65 million investment in energy efficiency and renewables. Funding from Denver's $48 million climate protection fund provided a "moderate amount of funding" to study the viability of designing the Smith Road Maintenance Facility as a net-zero energy building.

Department officials said they will break ground on ten community solar arrays in the near future, with more to come in 2023.

There has also been a citywide commitment of almost $30 million to what CASR calls "sustainable mobility." This includes E-bike rebates, electric vehicle charging stations, adding bike lanes and improving sidewalks. Citywide, Denver has committed $155 million to Climate Action.

"CASR is judged on the city's emission reductions and statistics," Rink said. "But our real objective is to make life better for people... When the people of Denver feel it, then we'll know that we're succeeding."

Comments / 0

 

