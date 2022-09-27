Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The best defensive line in Western Massachusetts is led by Josiah Griffin and Bryce Gentry-Warrick at Springfield Central, but Longmeadow’s unit, powered by Nico Warren, Atticus Snow and Ben Mulcahy, is in contention for the No. 2 spot this fall.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO