Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Woman Arrested For Murder After A Patrol Officer Stops Her For SpeedingMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor shouts out 'special' Micah Parsons after Cowboys' Monday Night win
Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
NFL・
Texans OC Pep Hamilton says experience will help QB Davis Mills, other young players
The Houston Texans are 0-2-1 on the season, and while the frustration with the team is understandable, the reality is the AFC South club is a young team. The poster boy for the youth of the Texans is quarterback Davis Mills. While the 2021 third-rounder from Stanford is technically in his second season in the NFL, Mills has only started in 14 of his 16 games played — not even a complete season in today’s 17-game NFL, whichever way it is sliced.
NFL Teams Defaulting to Jeff Stoutland When O-Line Help Needed
A fourth offensive lineman who started training camp with the Eagles has a new home after Tennessee signed Le'Raven Clark off Philadelphia's practice squad
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
Around the NFC East in Week 3
Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
