DeMatha Catholic High School has been known worldwide for its rich tradition of success, both in academics and athletics. A large part of Dematha’s athletic success is due to the tremendous dedication of their Training Room and staff. Wendy C. Norris, the Head Athletic Trainer, describes DeMatha as a special place that is unexplainable to those who haven’t experienced the feeling firsthand. DeMatha has evolved into a household name not only locally, but nationally.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO