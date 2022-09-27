Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
3 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye
“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
News4Jax.com
Photos, videos show more flooding, wind damage and rain as Ian blows through Florida
Images of flooding Thursday morning from St. Augustine’s bayside and nearby neighborhoods filled social media channels and we showed it to you live on News4JAX.com and Channel 4. Northeast Florida’s coastline faced strong winds and heavy rain, while Central Florida saw flooding, power outages and damage as Ian pushed...
Ian's biggest impact on the First Coast rests on high tide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a very dangerous storm system. While Ian has now weakened into a Tropical Storm, it's still important to watch for impacts along the First Coast. As of early Thursday morning, weather conditions in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Riverside roads flood during Ian — but nothing compared to Irma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Everyone remembers the images of devastating flooding in Northeast Florida, including in the Riverside and Avondale area, during Hurricane Irma in 2017. With Ian, a lot of people were worried early on that the storm could potentially cause flooding like that again in Jacksonville, but fortunately, it has not.
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
Jacksonville mayor announces closure of ocean front at the beaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Not sure why you would, but if you were planning to visit the ocean front at any of Jacksonville's beaches during the storm, don't. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Atlantic, Neptune and Jacksonville beaches are closed. "I’ve been in constant contact with the Mayor’s of Atlantic,...
News4Jax.com
Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tropical Storm Ian: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 28. As it continues its trek up the state towards North Florida here is a growing list of locations and events that have closed or rescheduled throughout the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County
Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
News4Jax.com
‘Extremely dangerous’ Category 4 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, continues to move inland
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Ian is causing “catastrophic” storm surge, winds and flooding in Southwest Florida. At 4 p.m., Ian was moving inland in the Cape Coral-Punta Gorda area.
WATCH: Sign collapses behind Florida reporter during Hurricane Ian
A reporter in Florida got a shock after a sign collapsed behind her just before she went live on television during Hurricane Ian Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A mayor, reporter and Minnesotans walk into a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House during a hurricane...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A sign of Tropical Storm Ian's dwindling severity, one Jacksonville Beach Waffle House played host to some important and colorful characters Thursday morning. Reporter Matthew Torres spent time inside that Waffle House where the area's mayor, Christine Hoffman, gave a warning to all local residents...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Weakening Ian to south then east of Jacksonville & offshore
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
JEA crews working hard to restore power to the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews are working hard to restore power to the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian continues to batter the area. JEA managing director and CEO, Jay Stowe, said their crews have been busy preparing for Ian, which is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the First Coast.
Gov. DeSantis: Duval County will see impacts from Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, a very powerful Cat. 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida sometime Wednesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference early Wednesday morning to warn all Floridians to stay alert and prepared for the storm. "Trees are going to come down,"...
News4Jax.com
Signage marquee in Shoppes of Baymeadows collapses during storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re driving by the Shoppes of Baymeadows and notice something’s missing your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. After leaning during the early hours of Tropical Storm Ian, the large marquee signage displaying the names of all the businesses in the Shoppes of Baymeadows collapsed during Tropical Storm Ian.
Insurer drops Duval family just days before Ian’s arrival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine working for months to get your home covered, and then just days before a hurricane hits, you find out your insurance company has canceled your policy. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. That’s exactly what happened to one Duval family. Jennifer Cowart’s broker...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from Ian
Approximately 5.12% of Clay County is experiencing power outages from Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Clay Electric interactive outage map. A large majority of these outages have been reported by Fleming Island residents along Highway 17, where 2,439 homes are experiencing outages.
Comments / 0