floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
News4Jax.com

Riverside roads flood during Ian — but nothing compared to Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Everyone remembers the images of devastating flooding in Northeast Florida, including in the Riverside and Avondale area, during Hurricane Irma in 2017. With Ian, a lot of people were worried early on that the storm could potentially cause flooding like that again in Jacksonville, but fortunately, it has not.
News4Jax.com

Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
News4Jax.com

Signage marquee in Shoppes of Baymeadows collapses during storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re driving by the Shoppes of Baymeadows and notice something’s missing your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. After leaning during the early hours of Tropical Storm Ian, the large marquee signage displaying the names of all the businesses in the Shoppes of Baymeadows collapsed during Tropical Storm Ian.
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
