ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Parade

Get Ready to Carb-Load Because Olive Garden Is Offering Never-Ending Pasta Bowls Again for a Limited Time!

Olive Garden is one of the most beloved American restaurant chains, and it's easy to see why. After all, it's hard to say no to the comfort of Italian-American cuisine, especially in the always-tempting form of Never-Ending breadsticks (along with Never-Ending soups and salads!). So, it's no surprise that everyone is celebrating the fact that Olive Garden has just announced they'll be bringing back Never-Ending pasta as well!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advent Calendar#Christmas#Shelf#Nordstrom Rack
intheknow.com

5 pretty fall dresses to wear with your favorite boots

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the summer, dresses are a go-to wardrobe...
APPAREL
intheknow.com

Athleta’s massive Warehouse Sale is here, and you can get up to 70% off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Athleta is a fixture in high-quality athletic wear....
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy