Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language
This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
7 Best Spooky TV Shows on Disney+ to Get You in the Halloween Spirit
Disney+ has plenty of TV shows for subscribers that will put you in the Halloween spirit on a more family-friendly level.
Get Ready to Carb-Load Because Olive Garden Is Offering Never-Ending Pasta Bowls Again for a Limited Time!
Olive Garden is one of the most beloved American restaurant chains, and it's easy to see why. After all, it's hard to say no to the comfort of Italian-American cuisine, especially in the always-tempting form of Never-Ending breadsticks (along with Never-Ending soups and salads!). So, it's no surprise that everyone is celebrating the fact that Olive Garden has just announced they'll be bringing back Never-Ending pasta as well!
Remember When Peak Internet Humor Was Watching A Pixelated Dancing Banana? Thankfully, We've Evolved Since Then, And These 27 Hysterical Tweets By Women Prove It
"Putting my overheated MacBook on my stomach to make the cramps go away" —@pyschodior
IN THIS ARTICLE
intheknow.com
4 weekend sales that are too good to miss — save on eyeglasses, clothing, candles and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With cooler temps and wet weather affecting lots...
intheknow.com
5 pretty fall dresses to wear with your favorite boots
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the summer, dresses are a go-to wardrobe...
intheknow.com
Hate shopping IRL? Use free CVS Pickup, and someone else will do it for you
This article is brought to you by CVS and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. As someone who basically spends all day scouring the internet for...
intheknow.com
Athleta’s massive Warehouse Sale is here, and you can get up to 70% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Athleta is a fixture in high-quality athletic wear....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
intheknow.com
Love fresh flowers? TikTok is obsessed with these silk tulips that look like the real thing
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s something about having fresh flowers in your...
intheknow.com
This wrinkle-resistant bamboo sheet set has over 120,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — get it while it’s on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Right now is the perfect time to shop...
intheknow.com
TikToker captures his mom’s hilarious laugh: ‘It’s like she’s got a Furby living down there’
Jerome Copeland (@itsromebaby) had TikTokers in stitches when he shared the surprising sound his mom makes when she laughs. Replying to @why_1s_life_so_hard LMAO this was a lil too funny😅🤣 my moms laugh is easily the best ive heard🤞🏾🤣. ♬ original sound – jeromecopeland99. Copeland is...
intheknow.com
Purchase personal items with privacy using free CVS pickup in store option
This article is brought to you by CVS and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Even the most confident and self-assured among us can feel a...
intheknow.com
Amazon just dropped the price on top-rated cooling pillow set perfect for side sleepers: ‘This is the best pillow ever!!!’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like...
Comments / 0