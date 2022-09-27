Read full article on original website
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022
Natural gas looks ready to resume its slide, as the commodity is finding resistance at a short-term falling trend line. Using the Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential downside targets. The 38.2% extension is around the swing low at $6.460, then the 50% level is at $6.263. Stronger selling...
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
‘Reckless emissions’: Nord stream gas leaks prompt concerns for climate
Leaks in two natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea have sparked concern over the potential impact of escaping gas on the climate.The pipelines that run underwater from Russia to Germany carry natural gas - the main component of which is methane, a powerful contributor to global heating.Leaks were discovered in the pipelines on Tuesday after seismologists reported explosions that rattled the Baltic Sea. The European Union on Wednesday said all available information indicates that they were the result of a “deliberate act,” although it did not assign blame.As the leaks sparked alarm among the diplomatic community, so too...
Natural gas dependence puts Mass. in danger of winter energy shortage, officials say
The New England region’s overreliance on natural gas may produce an energy shortage in Massachusetts this winter — when regional natural gas usage peaks as people warm their homes during the frigid winter months — due to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing to disrupt the global supply of liquified natural gas, according to officials.
marketplace.org
The U.S. has stored more natural gas than expected. That’s good news for consumers.
The price of natural gas on futures markets here in the U.S. has been falling all week. By Friday afternoon, it had declined about 25% since Wednesday of last week. It hasn’t been this low since back in July. Why? Well, this week, the Energy Information Administration reported that...
ConsumerAffairs
Average heating bills could rise 17.2% this winter
Since the start of 2022, residential utility costs have risen sharply with inflation. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) warns it’s going to get worse this winter. The agency projects the average cost of home heating will increase by 17.2% since last winter's heating season from $1,025 to...
rigzone.com
OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well
OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
FOXBusiness
Winter is coming: Families have to brace for a large heating bill — again
Droves of families faced higher than average electric bills last winter due to a surge in the supply cost of the energy commodity. Unfortunately, according to some experts, this year won't be much different. Families already dealing with increased costs due to inflation are expected to pay even more than...
Winter Gas Prices: The Cold Weather Mix Will Save You Cash at the Pump Starting In September
As summer turns to fall, a new season can bring new reasons to spend money. Higher heating bills, warmer clothing and upcoming holiday spending are all by-product expenses of the cooler weather...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
constructiontechnology.media
Shell selects contractor for Europe’s largest hydrogen plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an electrical engineering and software company, has announced that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of the Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen...
CNBC
GE to work on converting old, gas-fired power station in Britain into a battery storage facility
GE will supply the 50 megawatt project's battery storage system. When up and running, the facility will store energy from 43 onshore wind farms in Lincolnshire. Project is set to begin full operations in 2023 and expected to be run for a 25-year period. A decommissioned gas-fired power station in...
Making Power With Biogas and A Natural Gas Generator
Earlier, I talked about how a renewable fuel called biogas can be made using tobacco, water, and an air-tight environment. However, I haven't mentioned how you can use this gas to potentially power a kind of generator that someone can easily buy from a hardware store right now. There is a type of electric generator called a natural gas generator that runs on natural gas instead of running on gasoline or diesel. Now, the thing about natural gas is that it is mostly made out of methane:
pv-magazine-usa.com
Virtual Power Plants (VPP) to unlock energy savings, backup power for renters
California multifamily renters will soon have access to a variety of services classified as virtual power plants (VPPs), which connect an underserved market with clean energy, bill savings, backup power, and more. Jigar Shah, director of the U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office, wrote about VPPs in a recent...
msn.com
How Much Does It Cost to Run a Gas Fireplace?
There are few things more romantic or appealing than the thought of sitting in front of a crackling fire while sipping from a mug of hot cocoa as the snow falls down outside. It's the ideal way to spend an otherwise chilly winter evening. So with that in mind, why...
What to Know About Replacing Gas Appliances in Your Home
A lot of us aspire to replace our natural gas and propane-burning appliances with electric ones. One pressing reason is to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But there are other benefits, too, like lowering indoor air pollutants, cutting energy bills and increasing your home’s comfort and value. “New appliances...
Energy Dome, Ørsted to Partner on Energy Storage Facilities
Energy Dome announced today a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind and a market-leading renewable energy company, to run a feasibility study on the deployment of a 20 MW / 200 MWh energy storage facility using Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery technology at one or more Ørsted sites. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005112/en/ The partnership aims to use long-duration energy storage to provide baseload renewable energy to Ørsted’s end-use customers, mitigating the growing variability in energy supply, and providing grid stability services. The agreement includes an option to develop...
VTDigger
Stuart Blood: The PUC should reject the Vermont Gas contract
This commentary was written by Stuart Blood of Thetford, a retired software engineer. Vermont Gas Systems is seeking approval from the Public Utility Commission for a contract that will allow it to sell fracked gas, yet claim it as renewable. The “renewable natural gas” is produced at the notorious Seneca Meadows Landfill in Waterloo, New York, and although Vermont Gas claims that the contract aligns with the requirements of Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act, at the same time, it acknowledges that the amount of renewable natural gas delivered to customers from the landfill will be negligible.
