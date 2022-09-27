Respiratory Therapy places first in statewide competition

LUMBERTON — Last week, Respiratory Therapy students at Robeson Community College traveled to Winston Salem and participated in the First Annual Respiratory Wipeout Competition.

“Our students won FIRST place,” exclaimed Kelli Heustess, program director of the respiratory therapy program at RCC. “Our students had this competition down to a science. They were well-prepared and they didn’t miss a beat.”

Robeson Community College was one of six schools to participate in the event, which was sponsored by the North Carolina Society for Respiratory Care and was held during the state meeting.

“The event entails a given patient scenario with a high fidelity simulator with a nurse and physician at bedside,” explained Kelli Heustess, program director of the respiratory therapy program at RCC. “The students must then determine adequate treatment based on clinical assessment and intervention to receive physician approval.”

Four students were on the winning team – Maddy Phillips, Mary Hunt, Madison Nance, and Cody Edwards. These students were were all awarded star trophies for their accurate diagnosis and treatment of the patient scenario.

Other respiratory students from Robeson Community College were also in attendance during the competition cheering on their classmates, they were Jared Chavis, Jeremy Hunt, Victoria Priest, Crystal Made, Madeline Barber, and Brittany Conner.

To learn more about the Respiratory Therapy program at RCC, please contact Heustess at kheustess@robeson.edu or (910) 272-3400. Prospective students can also visit https://www.robeson.edu/healthsci/resp/ for more information.