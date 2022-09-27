Read full article on original website
Essence
Justine Skye Launches NYC-Inspired Activewear Collaboration With SET Active
The singer and ‘grown-ish’ star paid homage to her home city with this drop. Justine Skye launched a special collaboration with the activewear label SET Active. The capsule collection was inspired by New York City – the singer’s home city – and comes after other limited edition drops inspired by cities such as Miami, Los Angeles, and Aspen, Colorado.
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
Time Out Global
‘Hermès In The Making’ – an insider’s look into this iconic brand with a new exhibition at MBS
Luxury brand Hermès has built quite a name for itself over the years, but let’s not forget that it all started as a humble family-owned business – one that first gained its standing with high-quality riding saddles and leather harnesses. At Marina Bay Sands from October 1...
111Skin, Aman Essentials Team Up
Aman Skincare has tapped 111Skin to create two limited-edition masks. The brand, a consumer packaged goods offshoot of the luxe hospitality chain Aman, is launching two hydrogel sheet masks called the Nourishing Gold Algae Mask and Nourishing Gold Algae Eye Mask. Prices start at 12 pounds for a single eye mask and 20 pounds for a full face mask, and are available at Aman’s website, boutiques and spa locations.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The collaboration gives credence to Aman’s...
Paris Jackson & Alessandra Ambrosio stun at Milan Fashion Week
Paris Jackson showed off her modeling skills on one of the world’s most important runways. Jackson, an actress, musician, and model, walked the runway at the Philipp Plein show, wearing a rock and roll outfit that fits right into her aesthetic. She was also photographed next to...
Tibi RTW Spring 2023
Tibi designer Amy Smilovic celebrated 25 years in business — no small feat in fashion — with a blowout runway show Saturday afternoon for 800 people. Smilovic has carved out a niche for smart, beautiful basics-with-a-twist and one of the best parts of the show was seeing how her customers styled their own Tibi pieces in such a personal way — the Stella crispy cargo pants with white tank top, Bottega Veneta bag and strappy heels; the asymmetric Tibi denim shirtdress buttoned just so, with one sleeve on and one off to reveal a sexy shoulder; the whisper soft Tibi shrunken cashmere cardigan, artfully twisted and tied into a kind of scarf over a button-down and jeans, or the oversize Liam blazer worn as a dress.
thezoereport.com
Lori Harvey’s Perfectly-Coiled Bantu Knots Stole The Show At London Fashion Week
Ever since she first made a name for herself as a model and entrepreneur, the question has lingered in the air: how does Lori Harvey always look so perfect? The realistic answer, of course, is that she’s surrounded by a team of hair, makeup, and styling professionals, but Harvey’s natural beauty and inherent coolness cannot and should not be discounted. There’s a sexy-yet-polished aura about her, no matter what she’s wearing, but she really gets to shine at more elevated events like on red carpets or at Fashion Week. Lori Harvey’s Bantu knots at this week’s Burberry show in London were pure elegance, proving yet again that she is a full-fledged beauty icon in the making.
Oprah Winfrey Amps Up Denim Jumpsuit with Metallic Pumps for Variety’s Power of Women Issue
Oprah Winfrey took to Variety’s second 2022 Power of Women issue in her signature breezy style. Posing alongside director Ava DuVernay on the magazine’s latest cover, the media mogul wore a deep blue jumpsuit. The denim one-piece featured white stitching, long legs, and sleeves that are chicly cuffed. Finishing Winfrey’s outfit was a brown tied belt, large sparkling hoop earrings, and a gold ring.
Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner. Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene. Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."
hypebeast.com
For Patta, Family Comes First
Founded in 2004 by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume “Gee” Schmidt, Patta has become one of the world’s most respected streetwear brands. But, for Patta — a name based on the Surinamese slang for “sneaker,” harking back to the founders’ heritage — it’s about more than shoes and shirts.
Kim Kardashian Slays In Luxurious Satin PJs In Milan As Daughter North West, 9, Laughs
Kim Kardashian can wear just about anything at any time of day and make it a fashion statement. Such was the case when she stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (September 28) looking like a queen in silk silver pajamas. The makeup mogul also gave a peek at a cream bustier underneath as she exited the hotel alongside her adorable eldest child, daughter North West, 9, who was all giggles while wearing a tee with a photo of her mom on it!
sneakernews.com
Gold Accessories And “Just Do It” Branding Land On This Regal Nike Dunk Low
The Nike Dunk Low has been around since 1985, enjoying prolonged periods in the spotlight over that timeframe. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a compelling mix of “Team Red” and “Sail” tones, along with celebratory accents. Stamped with “JUST DO IT”...
Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network
MILAN — Versace is on a roll. The Milan-based luxury company is introducing a new store concept and expanding its retail network in addition to revamping its existing boutiques globally. The company plans to revisit all of its 212 boutiques around the world modeled after the new blueprint, which...
Diddy’s $65 Million Yacht Includes a Nightclub, VIP Suite, and Movie Theater
Here's a look at the many features of the $65 million yacht owned by Sean P. Diddy Combs, including its night club, VIP suite, and movie theater.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection
From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
sheenmagazine.com
Telli Swift Talks Boxing Wags Association, D’Telli Fragrances, Life With Deontay Wilder & More!
Telli Swift is the definition of a boss babe, someone who shines and brightens any room she walks into. Boasting 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, Telli is a proud mother, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fempowerist, and motivational speaker — here to use her platform for the greater good any chance she can.
Here’s How Style Influencers Wore Their Kahlana Barfield-Brown Future Collective Pieces
From transforming dresses to shirts and even wearing shirts as skirts, the fashion girls have been serving.
Building a Brand With Mario Dedivanovic
Mario Dedivanovic is meticulously cleaning the dust off a black office swivel chair with the only tool he has on hand — Makeup By Mario gentle makeup remover wipes, proving that they are truly multipurpose. He is in what will hopefully by December be his first permanent office, having had his team housed in a succession of WeWork offices (and at home during the pandemic) in New York City since launching his makeup brand, Makeup By Mario, which this weekend celebrates its two-year anniversary. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe...
Kith and BMW Are Auctioning 7 Electric Cars via Sotheby’s — and There Will Be an Apparel and Accessory Release
Kith and BMW have partnered once again, and this time the two are bringing in Sotheby’s. For the second partnership, the two are working with Sotheby’s to auction the new 2022 BMW i4 M50 by Kith, which was designed by the retailer and apparel brand’s founder, Ronnie Fieg. Kith confirmed that just seven of these cars will be produced for the public, and is only vehicle within this collaboration that is being auction to a global public audience. The auction, according to Kith, will open via Sothebys.com/KithforBMW on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. ET with a starting bid of $1, and will...
fashionweekdaily.com
Why Olivier Asked Cher To Walk Balmain, Kanye Wants Peace, Will Sigourney Weaver Enter The Oscar Race?, and MORE!
Cher! Kanye! Kylie! Chaka Khan! Sigourney Weaver! Read today’s dose of chic intel!. Perhaps the biggest moment of Fashion Month so far has been the appearance of Cher on the runway at Balmain’s show in Paris yesterday. The icon emerged in an Olivier Rousteing creation wearing a skintight marbled black bodysuit with bold shoulders and matching leggings. As one does at age 76.
