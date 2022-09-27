Read full article on original website
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
North Marion nine hone in on equity
North Marion School District team shares views on equity after Oregon conferenceWhat is equity and how can it make a difference for a school community? That's something that nine North Marion School District staff, teachers, and administrators pondered last week while attending the Oregon Equity Educator Summit from Sept. 22 to 23 at The Grand Hotel in downtown Salem. Thought leaders and education experts came together to offer insight on topics such as restorative justice, best legal practices for supporting LGBTQ2SIA+ students and staff, equity-focused state legislation, equity in early learning, and much more. The North Marion team shared their...
Senior Spotlight: Caitlin Morgan
Caitlin Morgan (23) plans to continue her education at Colorado State University with a major in business and a minor in interior design. She also plans on going to cosmetology school to become a cosmetologist. Morgan is involved in Eaton High School clubs such as National Honor Society, FCCLA, and LINK. This year Morgan will be a senior on the Eaton High School swim team and the Severance High School golf team. She has qualified for state swimming for the past three years of her high school career and is a role model to many of the underclassmen swimmers. Morgan is passionate about reading and finding the deeper truths in literature that relate to her personal experiences. Just as much as she enjoys reading, she loves having a good sense of style.
DCPS encourages love of running
Daviess County Public Schools has been creating a love of running in students for approximately 20 years, and on Tuesday that tradition continued. Every fall, DCPS hosts four races at Panther Creek and Yellow Creek parks which are open to anybody in fifth grade and under. The races are not limited to schools within the district or Daviess County.
Opinion: The “Christian Agenda” Makes Life Difficult for Teachers
It used to be that if a student was misbehaving in a classroom, the teacher could look to the parents for assistance. Those days are long gone. Today, every parent seems to think that his or her child is always right and the teacher is always wrong. If a child comes home with a failing grade, the parent is likely to go in and scream at the teacher.
