Read full article on original website
Related
Smithonian
Cleopatra’s Iconoclastic Sculptor Was Her Own Kind of Queen
One hundred fifteen years after her death, the trailblazing Black and Native American sculptor Edmonia Lewis—the first American woman of color to achieve international recognition in this artistic discipline—is having a moment. In January, the United States Postal Service honored her with a Forever Stamp. And in June, Lewis was finally awarded her diploma from Oberlin College, more than a century-and-a-half after she’d been forced to leave without graduating.
Time Out Global
The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England
The Tudors and their tumultuous reigns have captured our imaginations for centuries—see The Tudors, Wolf Hall, Elizabeth, The Other Boleyn Girl and the William Shakespeare plays—and now, an exhibit focusing on art created during their dynasty will be on display here in NYC. “The Tudors: Art and Majesty...
A Frida Kahlo Drawing Was Destroyed to Make NFTs
A Mexican entrepreneur told a well-heeled crowd in Miami that what came next was “going to change the lives of thousands of children.” Then he set alight a drawing by Frida Kahlo, perhaps Mexico’s most famous artist. The audience cheered. The whimsical sketches of a world-renowned painter...
Where to start with: Langston Hughes
Poet, writer and activist Langston Hughes is best known for popularising jazz poetry and leading the Harlem Renaissance, the African American cultural movement in New York City in the 1920s. A century on, what can we learn from the great writer’s rich catalogue of work? Performance poet, author and film-maker Malik Al Nasir explains how he fell in love with Hughes’s writing as a young man – and how you can too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature’s Wild Ideas by Kristy Hamilton review – brilliant biomimcry
What do a beetle’s backside, a lotus leaf and a giraffe’s leg have in common? As science journalist Kristy Hamilton explains in her delightful first book, all three have inspired human engineers to solve complex problems. The rear-end of a Namib desert beetle sports small bumps that encourage...
Veteran Collector Chara Schreyer Discusses Her Latest Book, Highlighting a Collection Rich in ‘Artists Who Have Changed the Course of Art History’
A lifelong collector with a master’s in art history from the University of California, Berkeley, Chara Schreyer, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who built a real estate empire in California, has published two books on her collection. Art House (2016) showcases how the collection, which includes works by Marcel Duchamp, Robert Gober, Louise Nevelson, and many others, is installed across her five homes. The recently released Making Strange (DelMonico Books) takes the works “out of those houses and brings them together in a new curatorial dialogue … [to] reside together for a moment as a merry band of sisters and...
Male artists dominate galleries. Our research explored if it’s because ‘women don’t paint very well’ – or just discrimination
In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited in major collections are by men. The most expensive painting by a female artist – Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 – does not even rank among the 100 most expensive paintings ever sold. Why is women’s art valued so much less than art by men? Some economists have suggested the...
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bard College Will Place a New Emphasis on Indigenous Art After ‘Transformational’ $50 M. Gift
Bard College, home to the Center for Curatorial Studies, has made a major investment in the study of Native American and Indigenous art history. The school has announced a “transformational” endowment gift from the Gochman Family Foundation that will be used to establish a Center for Indigenous Studies. The gift will also support the appointment of the school’s first Indigenous Curatorial Fellow. Meanwhile Bard’s American Studies Program will be renamed American and Indigenous Studies to “more fully reflect continental history,” according to the school. Bard has partnered with Forge Project, a Native-led initiative whose campus hosts an artist residency, lending collection, and exhibition space,...
Judith Schalansky is ninth author to write secret work for Future Library
German writer Judith Schalansky has become the ninth author to be selected for the Future Library, which asks authors to create a work that will not be revealed to readers until 2114. The Future Library is an organic artwork dreamed up by the Scottish artist Katie Paterson. It began in...
Legendary Choreographer and Artist Ralph Lemon Wins Whitney Biennial’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award
Ralph Lemon, an influential choreographer and conceptual artist, won the Whitney Museum’s $100,000 Bucksbaum Award, which goes to one artist in the Whitney Biennial every time the show is held. Lemon is best known for his highly abstract—and often intensely memorable—dances, which have earned him the respect of many artists and a MacArthur “genius” award. But at the Whitney Biennial, which this year was curated by David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards, he shook things up by showing abstract works within the museum’s galleries. For one of the biennial’s most idiosyncratic offerings, Lemon showed what the Whitney described as “hundreds of drawings from...
10 books to add to your reading list in October
Bethanne Patrick's October highlights include the biographies of Bob Dylan and Samuel Adams, new fiction from John Irving and Celeste Ng and plenty more.
theodysseyonline.com
Oscar Wilde Short Biography
Oscar Wilde was born on October 16, 1854 in the city of Dublin, the capital of Ireland. His father, William Wilde, was a famous surgeon, and his mother, Jane Algie, was a poet. However, his parents broke up, after which Oscar lost all contact with his father. Since childhood, the boy idolized his mother. It was from her that he inherited an impeccable aesthetic taste, his talent, as well as a love of literature. In the evenings, she recited to Oscar and his older brother Willie her poems.
Comments / 0