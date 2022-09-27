In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited in major collections are by men. The most expensive painting by a female artist – Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 – does not even rank among the 100 most expensive paintings ever sold. Why is women’s art valued so much less than art by men? Some economists have suggested the...

