WTOP
Virginia or Maryland? GSA reveals scoring system that will determine new FBI HQ site
In March, a funding bill passed by Congress ordered the General Services Administration to begin the process of selecting a suburban location for a new FBI headquarters, with a goal of having the new site selected by the end of the fiscal year. With a new fiscal year starting Oct....
Grieving family members testify at oversight hearing on DC's 911 call center
WASHINGTON — Ten deaths in the last three years; five in the past six months. According to a DC councilmember, that's how many people have died due to mistakes in D.C.'s 911 Center. They were mothers, fathers and children who lost their lives waiting for help. On Wednesday, Councilmember...
fox5dc.com
Rockville couple indicted for attempting to assist Russia in conflict with Ukraine
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A Rockville couple has been indicted and charged with conspiracy and for the disclosure of individually identifiable health information ("IIHI"), related to their efforts to assist Russia in connection with the conflict in Ukraine. Anna Gabrielian, age 36, and her husband, Jamie Lee...
fox5dc.com
Ian returns to hurricane strength; South Carolina braces for landfall
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Hurricane Ian entered the history books on Wednesday when it made landfall in southern Florida. As things currently stand, it is the fifth-strongest storm on record to ever make landfall in the contiguous United States with sustained winds of 155 mph. Reports and photos from near where the eye made landfall have been nothing short of heartbreaking.
fox5dc.com
Pivotal race for Virginia's 7th Congressional district heats up
VIRGINIA - There are 40 days until Election Day, and one of the most important Congressional races in the 2022 midterms is happening in Virginia. We’re talking about the 7th Congressional District. Incumbent democratic congresswoman Abigal Spanberger, who was first elected in 2018, is facing republican challenger Yesli Vega...
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
mocoshow.com
Virginia Declares State of Emergency in Advance of Hurricane Ian; Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Monitoring Storm
On Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to start impacting parts of DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday evening. According to a press release, the State of Emergency “allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.” The full text of Executive Order 22 is available here.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute owned by James Madison at DC concert
WASHINGTON — Tourists from all over the world come to Washington, D.C. for our monuments and to enjoy a bit of historical education as they vacation. Apparently celebrities really are just like us, because famous singer Lizzo paid a special visit to the Library of Congress Monday when she was in the District for her "Lizzo: The Special Tour."
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
informnny.com
New York man sentenced to 45 days in jail for actions in Jan. 6 attacks
WASHINGTON (WIVB) – In an emotional statement before his sentencing, Daniel Warmus said he was sorry for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack of the Capitol and that he is not proud of his decision to enter the building with a mob of people angry over the results of the presidential election.
fox5dc.com
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher. A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in water in...
D.C. Has A Lead Pipe Problem. A New Report Recommends Lawmakers Mandate Their Removal
D.C. officials have been struggling to get lead out of the city’s drinking water since at least 2004, when one of the nation’s worst-ever crises of lead-contaminated water was uncovered here. Now, the city may not be able to meet its goal to replace all lead water service lines by 2030, without major changes to the pipe replacement program, according to a new report commissioned by the D.C. Council.
fox5dc.com
DC region prepares resources for remnants of Tropical Storm Ian over weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Ian to move across the area. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Ian is now aiming for the Atlantic...
DC lawmaker who left Holocaust Museum early after antisemitic Facebook video attends private Farrakhan event
Trayon White, Sr., the controversial D.C. councilmember who made headlines for suggesting Jewish financiers control the weather, praised anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan in a video.
Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights
Independent at-large candidate Karim Marshall said he wants to serve on the D.C. Council to both improve the lives of District residents and to change the procedures under which the legislative body currently operates. The post Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
DC prepares as remnants of Hurricane Ian expected as tropical storm into weekend
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. region is preparing for the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it aims for the Atlantic Coast as a tropical storm. The storm left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, and knocking out power to 2.5 million people. Christopher Rodriguez,...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
fox5dc.com
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Hurricane Ian slammed Florida for a second day after making landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain across the peninsula on Thursday.
