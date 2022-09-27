Read full article on original website
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
20 Easy Independent Activities for Kids
Teaching your kids how to play independently is one of the the best skills you can give them. It will also help them lead lives in which they do not rely on a screen for entertainment. These independent activities for kids ages 1-5 are perfect when you need to get...
Make a Kids Boo Basket to Kick Off Halloween Month
Halloween is creeping up faster than a spooky spider! A fun way to kick off the month of October is with a Boo Basket for your kids! What is a Boo Basket? It’s a fun Halloween tradition of filling a basket with things to welcome pumpkin season. Make it as simple or elaborate as you’d like. Boo Basket goodies can be found in all sorts of places! We found our goodies at the Target dollar spot, Michael’s, JoAnns, and on Etsy.
