Lafayette, TN

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN
UPDATE: Incident at Siegel High School Wednesday – No Serious Injuries

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Rutherford County School Resource Officers responded to a fight at Siegel High School on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police and additional Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the school when the incident occurred. The Sheriff's Office reports that no serious injuries occurred during the fight and no weapons...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Suspect charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder

(Rutherford County, TN) A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at on East Main Street. “There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and striking the victim,” McCullough said. “The victim is recovering.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Bowling Green man arrested on DUI charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man in Bowling Green was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yesterday, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to EZ Liquor for an intoxicated driver. Officials stated they received a report of a man in a hospital gown driving a black Cadillac CTS who drove through the drive through, almost hit the building and attempted to make a purchase.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29

(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
MURFREESBORO, TN
1 injured after helicopter accident at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway after a helicopter made a hard landing Thursday morning at John C. Tune Airport. Authorities were alerted at about 9:25 a.m. The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene. One person is being treated for minor...
NASHVILLE, TN
Missing / Runaway Teen Has Been Located: She is safe!

PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
PLEASANT HILL, TN
Man flown to Nashville after Parkway accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says the driver had been headed south near the 23 mile-marker about 8 a.m. when he went off the right side of the road, flipped and landed upside down in the roadway.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
NASHVILLE, TN

