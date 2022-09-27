(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO