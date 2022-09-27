Read full article on original website
Mayor nominates Brian O'Hara for Minneapolis police chief
MINNEAPOLIS — The mayor of Minneapolis has selected the person he wants to lead the city's police department into its next chapter. After a nationwide search process that stretched on for more than six months, Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Brian O'Hara as the next Minneapolis police chief. O'Hara, currently serving as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was selected from a group of three finalists named by a search committee in early September.
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
redlakenationnews.com
Students, educators say cultural competency is key as Minnesota considers new teacher requirements
Landon Nelson knows which teachers approve of their LGBTQ students' sexual orientation and which ones don't. The 15-year-old Annandale High School sophomore says he feels comfortable and more easily engaged in his art, English and Spanish classes. "Anytime I'm in their class, I feel like I can talk to them,"...
fox9.com
Family calls for review of case for man sentenced to life in 2006 Minneapolis murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family is on a crusade to free their loved one from a life sentence in the Minnesota prison system. Deaunteze Bobo was convicted on aiding and abetting first-degree murder charges 15 years ago, but they insist he didn’t do it. Family, loved ones,...
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad
Mercado Central, a Minneapolis Latino market and cultural mall, sent a letter Wednesday to the campaign of GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen requesting the removal of images of Mercado Central in his recent campaign ad. They’ve also warned him not to use images of Mercado in future ads. The ad, which was released in […] The post Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
bulletin-news.com
Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs
Because there aren’t enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
fox9.com
108,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Bloomington PD drug bust
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say they have made what might be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest, seizing 108,000 doses of the dangerous opioid. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the massive bust came about when police were called in to investigate a...
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
fox9.com
Death of Minneapolis woman ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say the death of a woman whose body was found this week in the city has been ruled a homicide. The victim, identified Thursday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 37-year-old LaTiffany Lessley, was found dead inside a home on North Thomas Avenue near North 8th Avenue in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
fox9.com
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul woman, boyfriend charged with child torture of her relatives, ages 2 and 5
Criminal charges say that their aunt and her boyfriend were responsible for the beating and burning of a 5-year-old girl and her 2-year-old brother over the course of several days this month in St. Paul. Jaime Rae Wilson and Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, both 19 years old and from St. Paul,...
bulletin-news.com
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
fox9.com
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
fox9.com
