Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Mayor nominates Brian O'Hara for Minneapolis police chief

MINNEAPOLIS — The mayor of Minneapolis has selected the person he wants to lead the city's police department into its next chapter. After a nationwide search process that stretched on for more than six months, Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Brian O'Hara as the next Minneapolis police chief. O'Hara, currently serving as deputy mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was selected from a group of three finalists named by a search committee in early September.
Bring Me The News

Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts

Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Minnesota Reformer

Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad

Mercado Central, a Minneapolis Latino market and cultural mall, sent a letter Wednesday to the campaign of GOP candidate for governor Scott Jensen requesting the removal of images of Mercado Central in his recent campaign ad. They’ve also warned him not to use images of Mercado in future ads.  The ad, which was released in […] The post Mercado Central issues letter requesting removal of images in Jensen campaign ad appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kduz.com

Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued

A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
bulletin-news.com

Sheriff sounds alarm as Ramsey County jail population climbs

Because there aren’t enough beds, on some nights people in the Ramsey County jail sleep on mattresses on plastic cots. The St. Paul institution is once again full despite new worries after the coronavirus pandemic forced many people to leave the penitentiary. Sheriff Bob Fletcher recently informed the county...
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls

MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
fox9.com

108,000 fentanyl pills seized in massive Bloomington PD drug bust

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Bloomington, Minnesota say they have made what might be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest, seizing 108,000 doses of the dangerous opioid. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says the massive bust came about when police were called in to investigate a...
Eden Prairie Local News

Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified

Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
KARE 11

Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
fox9.com

Death of Minneapolis woman ruled a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say the death of a woman whose body was found this week in the city has been ruled a homicide. The victim, identified Thursday evening by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 37-year-old LaTiffany Lessley, was found dead inside a home on North Thomas Avenue near North 8th Avenue in the Willard-Hay neighborhood.
MinnPost

bulletin-news.com

fox9.com

Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
