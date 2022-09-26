Read full article on original website
First Coast News
Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
Hurricane Ian: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall on the West Coast of Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 28. As it continues its trek up the state towards North Florida here is a growing list of locations and events that have closed or rescheduled throughout the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
‘It could possibly be a hybrid of Irma’: Duval County to declare state of emergency, close schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, effective at noon Wednesday, as Category 3 Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Curry made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency...
First Coast News
Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Thousands of customers without power along the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of customers are without power along the First Coast as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the state. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm weakened to a Tropical Storm early Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m,...
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies
Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
floridapolitics.com
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
floridapolitics.com
Stranded Shrimp as Jax declares state of emergency for Hurricane Ian
The minor league ballclub has games in Virginia set through Wednesday. For most baseball teams, at the end of the year, you’re just playing out the final games and preparing for the offseason. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp —mathematically eliminated from the AAA Playoffs during their last homestand — are closing their season away with three games this week at the Norfolk Tides.
Jacksonville Mayor Curry declares state of emergency for Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville residents prepare for Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency. During a press conference Tuesday, Curry warned those in the city of Jacksonville to get prepared now as the storm moves closer. "This storm is nothing to take for granted. This...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
News4Jax.com
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
JEA bringing in backup from Texas, Alabama and New England
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Officials from Mayor Lenny Curry to JEA’S Director of Facilities and Fleet Services Baley Brunell say Jacksonville needs prepare for power outages with Hurricane Ian. They’re preparing to get power restored as quickly as possible by getting their fleet ready today and calling in help...
First Coast News
Red Cross hurricane shelters open at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Duval County, evacuees welcome
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross is opening pre-storm hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to evacuate on the First Coast, starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. These shelters are open to anyone who has been evacuated and needs somewhere to go, according to the Red Cross. No identification is...
Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
First Coast News
A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Hurricane Ian may rank as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to hit the Florida peninsula. So let's take a look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the state.
First Coast News
Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
First Coast News
Are Jacksonville's bridges still open? Here are the latest updates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most frequently asked questions First Coast News gets is whether bridges are going to close during high winds. So far, no bridges have closed in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Jacksonville said. There are specific requirements that must be met before a bridge is temporarily shut down.
First Coast News
