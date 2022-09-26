ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Live updates on Hurricane Ian from the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is a very dangerous storm system and evacuations are underway around Florida. This article will be a running list of the latest updates from government officials, journalists and meteorologists. Check back with this story for the latest storm updates as it progresses. For the...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Stranded Shrimp as Jax declares state of emergency for Hurricane Ian

The minor league ballclub has games in Virginia set through Wednesday. For most baseball teams, at the end of the year, you’re just playing out the final games and preparing for the offseason. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp —mathematically eliminated from the AAA Playoffs during their last homestand — are closing their season away with three games this week at the Norfolk Tides.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Some St. Augustine residents choosing to stay, tough out the storm

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is approaching the First Coast. It's evident from the wind and waves near the coastal lines at the Davis Shores neighborhood. The storm is supposed to arrive on Wednesday, but that's not enough to move Daniel Burch. For a few more hours, he took the time to fish and release Lemon Sharks before the water currents become unbearable. The local fisherman said he does not plan on evacuating.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
First Coast News

A look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press conference Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stated that Hurricane Ian may rank as one of the top five most powerful hurricanes to hit the Florida peninsula. So let's take a look at some of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the state.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Are Jacksonville's bridges still open? Here are the latest updates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most frequently asked questions First Coast News gets is whether bridges are going to close during high winds. So far, no bridges have closed in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Jacksonville said. There are specific requirements that must be met before a bridge is temporarily shut down.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Comments / 0

