Read full article on original website
Related
Former Mayor's Remains Identified In Rhode Island Home Where 2 Bodies Were Found
Former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard, 73, was the town's first female mayor. The other deceased individual has not yet been identified.
A diner used servers' tip money to pay its bussers' wages, probe finds. Now it has to pay $1.35 million.
A diner must pay its staff $1.35 million in damages and back wages after it ran an illegal tip pool, the Labor Department announced.
New England Has the Smartest People in the Country With 4 States in the Top 10
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're Ivy League central so it's most definitely a given, along with the majority of residents being forward-thinking, open-minded, and embracing science, education, and equality. According...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunted Restaurant Visit Leads to Trip to Forgotten Rhode Island Cemetery
Nothing goes with the paranormal like pizza, but a trip to this haunted Portsmouth, Rhode Island restaurant has me more hungry for the renovation of a long-forgotten burial ground. We previously told you about the history and the hauntings of the Valley Inn, which was also featured last year on...
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
New England States Shock the Country With Vaccination Rates
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This article is NOT about the Covid-19 vaccine. Okay, partially, BUT, I am not here to tell you whether to get a vaccine or not. Instead,...
Valley Breeze
Left turns soon to be prohibited off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike
SMITHFIELD – Removing the left turn option and adding signage off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike is the first among many planned steps to alleviate traffic congestion and accidents along the Route 44 corridor in Greenville, says Town Councilor Sean Kilduff. Kilduff said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Kingstown schools closed Wednesday after threats
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – All public schools in South Kingstown will be closed Wednesday as police investigate threats of violence made on social media. According to South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan, the threats were directed at South Kingstown High School Tuesday evening. “We learned of the threats from the school administration and launched […]
I-95 lanes to shift onto new bridge in Providence
Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice another traffic pattern change later this week.
Kickemuit dam removal in Warren gets key approval, neighbors object
WARREN – A plan to restore the Kickemuit River to its natural state has taken a key step forward with the approval of an application to remove a concrete dam that was built across the waterway nearly 140 years ago. The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council on Tuesday...
nrinow.news
Highway closures, chowder supper: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
Driver can expect intermittent closures overnight on Route 146 on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation demolishes two bridges in Lincoln, on Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road. The work may result in slow moving traffic between 9 p.m. to 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A change is coming to the Newport Pell Bridge off ramp. Here's what you need to know.
NEWPORT — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is expected to shift traffic from Route 138 East onto the new Route 138 extension road to Admiral Kalbfus Road on Thursday, Oct. 6, the department announced in a press release today. The new Route 138 extension will follow the path...
Self-storage facility planned for cleared lot on Valley Road. What to know.
MIDDLETOWN — A new storage facility — similar to the one at 909 Aquidneck Ave. — could be built on Valley Road. The owners of Middletown Self Storage are proposing to construct a 17,000-square-foot building on a vacant lot just north of the police station and to the south of a plaza that houses Eye Vision Health Center.
How one company's trademarked term ended up on an official Newport Public Schools RFP
NEWPORT — City governments like Newport’s dole out millions of tax dollars each year on contracts for specialized services, and the School Department alone spends 12% of its $44.8 million budget for purchased services annually. It purchases these services through a bidding process designed to be competitive and...
Eyewitness News
Sen. Blumenthal, Puerto Rico community leaders call for federal help to restore power in Puerto Rico
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator and state Puerto Rican leaders called on federal officials to work with Puerto Rico to help restore power to the island. Sen. Richard Blumenthal participated in a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Hartford. He wanted FEMA and the Department...
Comments / 5