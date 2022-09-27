ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

UPDATE #1: Hurricane Ian

Jacksonville, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTPtk_0iCchAmk00

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Jacksonville area, the City of Jacksonville Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to collaborate with local and state agencies as they track and monitor for any potential impacts.

  • Mayor Curry declared a State of Emergency for Duval County and activated the EOC effective tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. City Council will convene tonight to discuss the emergency declaration.
  • All City offices (except Senior Centers) will close to the public and non-essential personnel at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28. Senior Centers will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
  • DCPS will follow a special early release schedule on Wednesday, September 28. All DCPS Schools and offices will be closed Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30. All after-school activities will be canceled through Monday, October 3.
  • The Legends Center will open on Wednesday, September 28 at 5 p.m. for anyone who needs shelter. This is the only confirmed shelter as of today, but this could change as the storm approaches.
  • Garbage, Recycling, Yard and Household Bulk Collection will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday, September 28. Garbage and recycling collections will be suspended Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30. We will announce makeup days as the situation develops.
  • Jacksonville Beach declared a State of Emergency effective last night. Atlantic Beach declared a State of Emergency at noon. Neptune Beach will declare a State of Emergency at 3:30 p.m. today.
  • Hurricane Ian is anticipated to be a heavy flooding event. If your property flooded during Hurricane Irma, you have the potential to flood again. This applies to all of Duval County but specifically those in Downtown Jacksonville, the beaches, San Marco, Riverside, Southampton, Pirate’s Cove, Ortega Area, Venetia, and the area around the Stadium. Citizens should take the time today to get prepared.
  • Citizens should plan now by ensuring they have emergency supply kits, reviewing emergency plans, and removing loose items, litter or debris from around their homes. To prepare and plan, citizens should stay informed and updated on storm progress through radio, television, and the City’s website (www.coj.net).
  • There are currently no evacuation orders for Duval County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Evacuations begin in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Atlantic Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
City
Neptune Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday and may be collected Saturday; otherwise, it will be picked up next week as regularly scheduled. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Eoc#City Council
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Type: 11 residential lots in Silver Landing Phase 2B. Seller: Land Planners Development II Inc. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. Seller: CTO18 Jacksonville FL LLC, CTO Realty Growth Inc. and Indigo Group Ltd. ST. JOHNS. $3,900,000. Oaklawn Court, St. Augustine. Type: 33...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Jacksonville Daily Record

City, Duval County Courthouse closing for Hurricane Ian

Because of the approach of Hurricane Ian, city and courthouse offices will close to the public at noon Sept. 28 and reopen Oct.3. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that all city offices will close to the public and nonessential personnel. Fourth Circuit Chief Judge Mark Mahon ordered that the Duval County Courthouse be closed beginning at noon Sept. 28.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Ian Bulletin Number One

Nassau County is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian. While it’s still too early to determine the exact impacts of the storm locally, preparations are taking place to ensure we are ready. At a minimal, Nassau County is expected to receive heavy rains and flooding. Nassau County residents living in...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy