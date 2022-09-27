UPDATE #1: Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Jacksonville area, the City of Jacksonville Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to collaborate with local and state agencies as they track and monitor for any potential impacts.
- Mayor Curry declared a State of Emergency for Duval County and activated the EOC effective tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28 at 12 p.m. City Council will convene tonight to discuss the emergency declaration.
- All City offices (except Senior Centers) will close to the public and non-essential personnel at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28. Senior Centers will remain open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
- DCPS will follow a special early release schedule on Wednesday, September 28. All DCPS Schools and offices will be closed Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30. All after-school activities will be canceled through Monday, October 3.
- The Legends Center will open on Wednesday, September 28 at 5 p.m. for anyone who needs shelter. This is the only confirmed shelter as of today, but this could change as the storm approaches.
- Garbage, Recycling, Yard and Household Bulk Collection will operate on a normal schedule Wednesday, September 28. Garbage and recycling collections will be suspended Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30. We will announce makeup days as the situation develops.
- Jacksonville Beach declared a State of Emergency effective last night. Atlantic Beach declared a State of Emergency at noon. Neptune Beach will declare a State of Emergency at 3:30 p.m. today.
- Hurricane Ian is anticipated to be a heavy flooding event. If your property flooded during Hurricane Irma, you have the potential to flood again. This applies to all of Duval County but specifically those in Downtown Jacksonville, the beaches, San Marco, Riverside, Southampton, Pirate’s Cove, Ortega Area, Venetia, and the area around the Stadium. Citizens should take the time today to get prepared.
- Citizens should plan now by ensuring they have emergency supply kits, reviewing emergency plans, and removing loose items, litter or debris from around their homes. To prepare and plan, citizens should stay informed and updated on storm progress through radio, television, and the City’s website (www.coj.net).
- There are currently no evacuation orders for Duval County.
Comments / 0