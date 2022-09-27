Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Elcielo, one of the most stylish hotels in Medellin, boast sophistication and stunning design at the heart of the Poblado area. The entrance leads past Elcielo’s award winning restaurant bathed in impeccable lighting and alluring green accents. Upon arrival we were greeted by inviting staff ready to guide us to their lobby and assist with the smooth and easy check-in process and we were offered a delightful selection of complimentary welcome drinks while we waited for our room to be ready. Our Luxury Suite Double was modern and extremely comfortable with a decadent king size bed, immaculate bathroom, and a grand bathtub set as an enticing centrepiece at the heart of the beautiful room.

3 DAYS AGO