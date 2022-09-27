Wyoming has a new Secretary of State, but he’ll only be on the job for about 3 months. Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred of Uinta County to the position. He will hold the position until January 2nd, 2023 and replaces Ed Buchanan, who resigned earlier this month, after being appointed as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District in Torrington.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO