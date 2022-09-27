Read full article on original website
Karl Allred Of Evanston Appointed As WY Secretary Of State
Wyoming has a new Secretary of State, but he’ll only be on the job for about 3 months. Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred of Uinta County to the position. He will hold the position until January 2nd, 2023 and replaces Ed Buchanan, who resigned earlier this month, after being appointed as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District in Torrington.
Game and Fish give notice: Wyoming watercraft registration closing for fall
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announces the closing of the 2022 watercraft registrations while they prepare for the 2023 season during the month of October. Watercraft registrations will resume again Nov. 1, 2022 at Game and Fish offices and online, with one-year registrations valid through 2023 and three-year registration valid through 2025.
WY Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge Designed To Promote Youngster’s Ideas
Today’s youngsters are tomorrow’s future and one Wyoming organization is trying to promote the ideas that youngsters have that can make a difference both now and down the road. The Wyoming Afterschool Alliance has launched the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge. It’s a contest that invites youth to...
Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidate Talks Education
The Republican nominee for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder stopped by Sheridan Media this week to discuss K-12 education. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. According to the U.S. Department of Education, Wyoming in 2022 spent a little over $16,000 per pupil in K-12 education. I...
