Read full article on original website
Related
Finally, a Champagne Bottle Designed to Let You Drink Sparkling Wine in Space
Sending people to space is certainly an achievement worth celebrating. Well, now astronauts can celebrate in style, with a glass of Champagne made especially for the occasion. G.H. Mumm has created the Mumm Cordon Rouge Stellar, which it’s calling “the first Champagne bottle and tasting experience designed for space travel and human spaceflight,” according to Dezeen. Both the bottle and the Champagne itself have been manufactured to provide as close to a regular drink as you can get in zero gravity. The bottle—dreamt up by Octave de Gaulle, the founder of an agency that specializes in designs for space—is wrapped in aeronautical-grade...
Eater
Oak & Reel to Welcome New Underground Cocktail bar This Friday
Oak & Reel, the Milwaukee Junction Italian seafood restaurant, is gearing up to launch The Upright, a cozy bar and lounge situated beneath the restaurant to serve as a spot where diners can top off dinner with a night cap. Guests will be able to enjoy cocktails, designed by bar manager Jacob Feitler, and small plates like bolognese arancini, and cacio e pepe pasta fritti — crispy pasta bites with parmesan and pepper.
The best champagne deals for September 2022: Time to celebrate!
A glass of champagne is the epitome of celebration, whether it’s an anniversary with your significant other, a birthday toast, or just about any other occasion that demands some fizz. Thanks to its luxury status, the French beverage is an indulgent and often expensive treat. However, there are plenty of deals now at supermarkets such as Morrisons and wine specialists such as Laithwaites and Majestic.We’ve picked the best deals, which range from individual bottles to cases of six that are perfect for dinner parties or simply celebrating with friends and family. Featuring some of the most recognised champagne makers,...
thespruceeats.com
The Blendtec Total Blender Classic Made Me Retire My Vitamix
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. This post is part of our 'This Is Fire' series, where our editors and writers tell you about the products they can't live without in the kitchen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
purewow.com
The Sherpa lululemon Belt Bag Is Back In Stock—But Only for the Next Hour
It's no secret. We love pretty much everything lululemon makes, so when we saw that the brand's Everywhere fleece belt bag—which went viral on TikTok today with more than 21,000 views—was restocked on September 27, we immediately finalized our order. Trust us, the $58 bag is probably one of the most versatile bags you can own.
Uncle Nearest, One of America’s Hottest Whiskey Brands, Unveils Its First Rye
Uncle Nearest has made a big impact on the whiskey world since it launched a few years ago, and continues to expand its core lineup with new expressions. The latest is a rye whiskey, which for now is only available at the distillery but will be in wider release over the coming months. Uncle Nearest is named after Nathan “Nearest” Green, the formerly enslaved man who is now recognized as teaching Jack Daniel to distill and is credited as being the first master distiller of his namesake Tennessee whiskey. Fawn Weaver founded the brand in 2017, and it has exploded in...
Casa Dragones’ New Tequila Is the First to Be Aged in Rare Japanese Oak
Is there a spirit that hasn’t been finished in mizunara oak at this point? This rare, expensive Japanese cask has shown up everywhere, and the latest example is in the world of tequila with a new reposado expression from Casa Dragones getting into the mizuanara maturation madness. This is just the fourth expression to be released by Casa Dragones, a brand that has been around since 2009. For the purists out there, let’s get this out of the way—yes, this is a tequila made using a diffuser, which the brand isn’t shy about. A quick look at the website finds language...
EatingWell
Why Deli Sandwiches Taste Better Than Yours
A great sandwich is more than just meat, cheese and a schmear! There's even science behind why sandwiches tend to taste better when they're not made by you. (Long story short: When you make a sandwich, you imagine eating it, which actually makes you less hungry for it—more on this later.) We had a deli owner reveal the reasons why deli sandwiches are indeed so tasty. Plus, we've included tips on how you can replicate professionally made sandwiches at home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is the healthiest bread?
Does bread feel like an unhealthy nutritional splurge? Rest assured, it can be part of balanced eating, dietitians said. They explain how to optimize your bread-eating habits for your health goals.
Eater
The French Wine Bar Wave Is Upon Us — and the Food Is Great
Wine bars have proliferated across the city since 2000 or so, according to my notes, often focusing on Italian wines accompanied by plates of prosciutto and cheese, and maybe a bruschetta or two: dishes that can be prepped without a kitchen. This has been part of restaurateurs’ emphasis on alcohol over food; as a result, wine bars have pulled in a laid-back and discerning clientele that has veered toward sipping more than grazing.
The Last Drop Distillers Is Releasing a Blend of Kentucky Bourbon and Rye for $4,000 a Bottle
The Last Drop Distillers of London is known for hunting down the literal last drops of single malt scotch, Cognac and Japanese whisky to bottle for its pricy collection of spirits. The latest luxury whiskey from the company shifts the focus to America, a blend of vintage Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey compiled by Sazerac master blender Drew Mayville. And in the spirit of the company name, this will not be repeated—once these whiskeys are gone, they are gone forever. Release No. 28: The Last Drop Signature Blend of Kentucky Straight Whiskeys is the second signature blend from the company—the first...
msn.com
Jet Tila's Avocado Hack Will Tell You When It's Ripe
If you're a Millennial-identifying diner, you know that avocados can be incorporated into almost every meal. Following the rise of the iconic Instagram-worthy avocado toast, the hype for avocados has been real and growing every day. Considering the sheer variety of avocado recipes, from guacamole to green eggs and tomato salad to ceviche, it's no wonder the fruit flies off the shelves at nearly every grocery store.
Trader Joe’s Just Came Out with My New Favorite Drink
It’s not often that a grocery run causes such a physical reaction within me that I actually jump, but that was before Trader Joe’s started carrying these frozen instant boba kits. No, your eyes don’t deceive you. You can now pick up your very own instant brown sugar...
Next Avenue
No Longer Having Dinner with Loneliness
A widower recalls many difficult mealtimes after he lost his wife, and how he now keeps loneliness away from the table. When I lost my wife to a sudden and unexpected illness, loneliness claimed her side of our bed. I no longer slept enfolded in the warmth of Muriel's soft curves. Instead, the sharp edges of loneliness pierced me awake. Loneliness slept when I did, but awakened in a fury, replacing Muriel's smile and kiss with its icy grip.
Some of the World’s Greatest Wineries Are Auctioning Rare Bottles and Experiences for a Good Cause
From a Jeraboam of Domaine de la Romanée Conti to a dinner crafted by Michelin three-star chef Mauro Colagreco, a rare collection of coveted wines and culinary experiences are about to hit the auction block—and all for a good cause. The Golden Vines Fine Wine, Rare Spirit & Experience Global Online Charity Auction goes live on October 1 and with more than 100 lots to raise money for the Gérard Basset Foundation. Established by the family of a beloved member of the UK wine and spirits community who passed away in 2019 after a struggle with esophageal cancer, The Gérard Basset...
chilledmagazine.com
ChocoVine Releases Limited Edition ChocoVine Espresso
On International Coffee Day September 29th, we celebrate all things coffee. Coffee is having a moment. According to the 2020 National Coffee Data Trends report from the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee daily*. America’s famous ChocoVine is now available as ChocoVine Espresso, distributed by Royal Dutch Distillers...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar Review: Southern Draw Jacobs Ladder Ascension (Belicoso Fino)
In 2017, Southern Draw Cigars would release a line known as Jacobs Ladder. The cigar gets its name from Southern Draw owners Robert and Sharon Holt’s son Ethan Jacob. There were two common denominators with the Jacobs Ladder line – they feature dark wrappers and they are positioned as being the boldest smokes in the Southern Draw portfolio. Since then Jacobs Ladder has grown into a full fledged brand with several blend offerings. In 2019, Southern Draw would add a second blend known as Jacobs Ladder Brimstone, and late in 2021, Southern Draw would roll out a third blend under the Jacobs Ladder line – Jacobs Ladder – The Ascension. Today we take a closer look at The Ascension.
packagingoftheworld.com
HERIOSE – FRENCH WHISKY
Maison Boinaud approached us to create a new look in the spirits market, without breaking with tradition. This century-old cognac house is embarking on a new adventure: the creation of a French whisky distilled in Charentais stills. Our concept: the French Twist. Shake up the heritage, mixing it to create...
The psychology of colors in restaurants explained
I receive several restaurant industry periodicals and a recent article on colors intrigued me. It prompted me to do some research on the topic, and I am sharing what I learned with you today. The author of one article appearing on the “Webstaurant Store” website writes that “colors can make customers happy, boost their appetite, increase table turnover, and will make the dining space seem more spacious.” The article goes on to say that colors can also have a “negative effect on your customers, and thus it is important to understand the psychology of colors. “
Comments / 0