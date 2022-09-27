ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
ClutchPoints

Bruce Springsteen’s Net Worth in 2022

Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. Springsteen is a popular musician who has released iconic songs such as Born to Run, Thunder Road, The River, and many more. To his name, Springteen has 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and one Tony Award. With 135 million album copies sold, Springsteen is among the best-selling musical artists of all-time. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022.
Loudwire

Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
American Songwriter

Review: Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Once “Lost” Concert is Found…With Video Too

Creedence Clearwater Revival at The Royal Albert Hall-CD Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall-DVD Judging strictly by the near breathless tone of the pre-release publicity surrounding Creedence Clearwater Revival’s London’s Royal Albert Hall concert in April 1970, you’d think it was a stunning, riveting example of the band at the height of its career.
Pitchfork

Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Catalogs to Concord Music Group

Phil Collins and Genesis have sold a portion of their music rights to Concord Music Group, Billboard and The Wall Street Journal report. The sale includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well as a portion of the group’s recorded music income streams and masters. Additionally, Collins’ solo music was also included in the deal, as well as Mike Rutherford’s output with his band, Mike & the Mechanics. The deal was reportedly valued at over $300 million.
Stereogum

Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover

Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to.
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Reportedly Going On ‘Renaissance’ Stadium World Tour In 2023

After topping the charts and giving fans a reason to celebrate, Beyoncé will bring the Renaissance to fans worldwide. Beyoncé, 41, is planning on taking her new album on the road, according to Page Six, which reports that she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The publication reports that an official announcement – presumably, will include ticketing information – can “be expected in the coming weeks.”
SFGate

Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Karol G were among the major winners at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. Bad Bunny took home nine awards in big categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. Farruko won...
Variety

Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse

The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
CELEBRITIES

