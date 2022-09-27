Read full article on original website
Related
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Bruce Springsteen’s Net Worth in 2022
Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022 is $650 million. Springsteen is a popular musician who has released iconic songs such as Born to Run, Thunder Road, The River, and many more. To his name, Springteen has 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and one Tony Award. With 135 million album copies sold, Springsteen is among the best-selling musical artists of all-time. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bruce Springsteen’s net worth in 2022.
Miley Cyrus Sings With Def Leppard + Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert brought a variety of musical highlights Tuesday night (Sept. 28) in Los Angeles, serving as a peak inside the many influences that thrived in the late drummer's mind. One of the highlights came when a trio of Def Leppard members stepped up to rock a couple of classic tracks, with a little assistance from Miley Cyrus, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett and their backing vocalists.
Harry Styles Shares a Rare Record With Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem
Harry Styles has risen to the top of the entertainment world in just a few short years. His latest achievement puts him in an exclusive club alongside Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem.
RELATED PEOPLE
Review: Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Once “Lost” Concert is Found…With Video Too
Creedence Clearwater Revival at The Royal Albert Hall-CD Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall-DVD Judging strictly by the near breathless tone of the pre-release publicity surrounding Creedence Clearwater Revival’s London’s Royal Albert Hall concert in April 1970, you’d think it was a stunning, riveting example of the band at the height of its career.
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Portion of Catalogs to Concord Music Group
Phil Collins and Genesis have sold a portion of their music rights to Concord Music Group, Billboard and The Wall Street Journal report. The sale includes the publishing rights for Genesis, as well as a portion of the group’s recorded music income streams and masters. Additionally, Collins’ solo music was also included in the deal, as well as Mike Rutherford’s output with his band, Mike & the Mechanics. The deal was reportedly valued at over $300 million.
Stereogum
Les Claypool Responds To WILLOW’s Primus Cover
Two of the things we discussed with Willow Smith in our recent interview were her fondness for heavy rock music and for playing heavy guitar music on Instagram. In keeping with those qualities, last week she posted footage of herself playing along to a song from Conspiranoid, the new Primus EP released earlier this year. It was captioned “I FUCKING LOVE PRIMUS” along with a… warning? Rebuke? “If you haven’t listened to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stevie Nicks Made One Demand Before Teaming Up With Gorillaz
Stevie Nicks enthused about being an "honorary" member of Gorillaz: both singing on the virtual band’s upcoming song "Oil" and popping up — in animated form — in the music video. Appearing in the clip, she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (via NME), was her...
Taylor Swift Continues ‘Midnights Mayhem’ With ‘Maroon’ Song Title
Until Midnights. But to quote Ms. Swift herself: “Honestly, baby, who’s counting?” On Thursday night, Swift continued her new tradition of using an old-school bingo ball cage to reveal a new track from her upcoming album, announcing the title of her fifth selection, “Maroon.”. With this...
Beyoncé Reportedly Going On ‘Renaissance’ Stadium World Tour In 2023
After topping the charts and giving fans a reason to celebrate, Beyoncé will bring the Renaissance to fans worldwide. Beyoncé, 41, is planning on taking her new album on the road, according to Page Six, which reports that she’s booking stadiums around the world for the summer of 2023. The publication reports that an official announcement – presumably, will include ticketing information – can “be expected in the coming weeks.”
The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Los Angeles Tour Dates
'RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE!'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G Win Big at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Karol G were among the major winners at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. Bad Bunny took home nine awards in big categories, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Top Latin Album of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. Farruko won...
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive, Shares Video for Frank Wilson Cover: Watch
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a new album on November 11 via Columbia Records. The LP, Only the Strong Survive, is a collection of soul music covers. Below, watch the Thom Zimny–directed music video for Springsteen’s cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do).”
Billboard
Trending Up: Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Crosses Over, ‘Do Revenge’ Yields a Viral Hit & More
Welcome to Billboard Pro’s Trending Up column, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention. Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip.
Comments / 0