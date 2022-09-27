Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
SENTENCING IN MULTIPLE FALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 58 IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 15, 2022, James Cam Johnson IV was sentenced for his actions involving a multiple fatality collision in May of 2021. All counts-DUII (.18%) Criminal Mischief 2. Assault 3. Assault 4 x2. Three counts of Manslaughter 2. Photo...
kezi.com
Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem
LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported. According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Sept. 27
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Sept. 25, 10:50 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, 32-year old John Paul Muilenburg arrested on Reedsport PD warrant charging Contempt of Court – FTA on Harassment/Assault charge, “transported to Reedsport for warrant.” Also, cited in lieu of custody on additional charges of Resisting Arrest, Escape III, False Info to Police and Theft II. And, 38-year old Krystal Freeman charged with Theft II, “cited in lieu of custody.”
kezi.com
South Umpqua High School students shaken up after overdose incident
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- Some students at South Umpqua High School are shaken up after a classmate overdosed at school Wednesday morning. School officials sent out a message saying emergency personnel were on-scene immediately, and that the student who overdosed is now safe with family. "Its not what it was...
kqennewsradio.com
ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENT LEADS TO GLENDALE ARREST
A Washington woman was cited twice, and released twice, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:50 a.m. the 37-year old allegedly stole a battery pack and a bag from a porch in the 400 block of Northeast Newton Creek Drive. She was cited for third-degree theft.
KVAL
Drive-by shooting in Cottage Grove under investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning. The shooting happened at 1:00 a.m. in the area of Anthony Avenue and Anthony Court. The City of Cottage Grove says multiple resources were directed to the investigation and police immediately began working the identify those involved.
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Sept. 27
On September 24, 2022 at approximately 1:27pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a serious motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Rd. near milepost 2. Milepost 2 is in the general area of the Easy Ln. intersection. Deputies responded and learned that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 26 year old Austin McKee of Springfield had been driving westbound on Camp Creek Rd. when it crossed over into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. McKee was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Silverado, 70 year old Larry Sidwell of Springfield, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The reason that McKee crossed in the oncoming lane remains under investigation. Evidence of drug use was located at the scene. McKee died at the hospital over the weekend as a result of his injuries.
kcfmradio.com
Vehicular Death Investigation; Car in Water; Candidate Forum
The Florence Police have released the preliminary investigative report from Saturday’s motorcycle fatality on Highway 126. According to the report a motorcycle, operated by 20 year old Ghage Robinette of North Bend was traveling east bound on highway 126 when it collided with the front of an RV that was attempting a turn onto the westbound lane of highway 126. Robinette’s motorcycle hit the front of the rv. Lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. The owners of the rv and several other witnesses remained on the scene to assist police in the investigation. Initial results of the investigation indicate that speed of the motorcycle may and been a factor in the crash. Western Lane Fire and EMS, OSP Traffic crash investigators as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the investigation.
Emerald Media
Apartment fire displaces over 30 Eugene residents
Residents of Patterson House Apartments woke up to alarms and flames after a fire from a nearby abandoned building spread early on the morning of Sept. 5. The incident is still under open investigation with both the Eugene Springfield Fire Department Marshal's Office and the Eugene Police Department Arson Investigation team, Kelsey Hunter, executive assistant to the Fire Chief, said.
kqennewsradio.com
PICKUP DAMAGES BUILDING IN ROSEBURG
A pickup struck a building in Roseburg on Monday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 5:00 p.m. a 37-year old man said his foot got caught on the gas pedal, causing his vehicle to lurch forward over the curb and down an embankment. The pickup crossed Northwest Kline Street causing damage to an office building in the 2500 block. The vehicle was towed away. No citation was issued.
kptv.com
Student injured in hit-and-run near Oregon State campus; driver sought
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Corvallis police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a student near the Oregon State University campus Monday night. The hit-and-run occurred at about 6:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in the Greek Row area, about two blocks from campus. Police say the student, identified as 21-year-old Aliyah Lopez, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment of traumatic injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
COUGAR CREEK FIRE BURNING WEST OF SUTHERLIN
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Coos Forest Protective Association, along with local resource suppression firefighters, responded to a wildland fire, 16 miles west of Sutherlin on Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the Cougar Creek Fire was burning primarily...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
kezi.com
Deceased motorcyclist in Florence crash identified
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A motorcyclist who died on Saturday, September 24, has been identified by Florence Police Department as Ghage Robinette, 20, of North Bend. According to Florence police, the crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 126 and Quince Street. Police said Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority and troopers from Oregon State Police also responded to the call. Despite lifesaving efforts, Robinette was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes after medics arrived, police said.
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
klcc.org
Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood
A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations. Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.
philomathnews.com
Inmate found dead at Benton County Jail
A 51-year-old woman in custody at the Benton County Jail was found dead in a hallway on Monday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. BCSO reported that deputies discovered the woman unconscious in the main block hallway at 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and immediately performed CPR but were unsuccessful in resuscitating her.
kezi.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-105 Eastbound between Coburg and I-5 shut down after crash
EUGENE, Ore. Eugene police are investigating a crash that has shut down all lanes of traffic near Coburg. The crash happened on I-105 eastbound between Coburg and I-5. Police have not given an estimate for how long the area could be shut down. Avoid the area if you can. This...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon music festival promoter pleads guilty, dubbed ‘serial fraudster’ by DOJ
The former president and co-owner of the company that planned, managed, and promoted the annual Willamette Country Music Festival in Linn County is facing possible prison time after pleading guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and money laundering, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ describes Anne Hankins, 53, of Springfield...
kezi.com
Man dies of injuries in hospital after head-on collision
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who was involved in a head-on collision on Camp Creek Road on Saturday has died of his injuries, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. The LCSO says they received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Camp Creek Road in the general area of the Easy Lane intersection at about 1:27 p.m. on September 24. Deputies said they responded to find a Toyota Tacoma driven by Austin McKee, 26, of Springfield, had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic for an unknown reason and struck a Chevrolet Silverado head-on. The LCSO says McKee was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
