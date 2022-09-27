ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Fall is in the air in this Family Fun with Fox 13

West Jordan is having a Get to the River festival on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:30pm to 7:30pm each day. You can watch artists create chalk art along the Jordan River Trail. Click here for more information. Come enjoy music, games, photo ops and food...
PROVO, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Support local restaurants at the 10th Annual Dine About Park City

The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is almost here. It runs Saturday, October 1, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022. It's a great time to indulge in world-class cuisine for an incredible value. 16 Park City Area Restaurant Association member restaurants are offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20...
PARK CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Best in Dough

I like sweets and desserts as much as the next guy, but I wouldn't necessarily call myself a "dessert person." That said, the past few weeks have really found me indulging my sweet tooth. I was scratching my head about this phenomenon until I saw that the Sugar High Dessert...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Could this be the possible return for Hoppers Brew Pub?

O.k. I’ll preface this whole article by noting it’s built completely on the liquefaction of unsubstantiated rumor – but who doesn’t love some good hearsay? Cue my inner buddha pointing out none of us should. Ahem…anyway…. It’s been just under a year since the long...
MIDVALE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Top-rated Halloween attraction in Salt Lake City

Fear Factory is rated one of the top Halloween attractions in the world!. It's made up of six buildings, six stories high with two underground passages. Fear Factory is open select nights this fall through Saturday, November 5th. Click here for hours of operation. They are located at 666 W....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

How could you grow plants on Mars?

If you haven't been to see the life-sized model of the Mars rover and helicopter at Clark Planetarium yet, you need to go!. The exhibit is on display in the lobby, but will only be there until November 6, 2022. All of Clark Planetarium's exhibits are FREE!. Jenny went to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wasatchmag.com

A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine

It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
matadornetwork.com

In Ogden, a Hilton Hotel Mash-Up Serves as the Perfect Basecamp for Adventure

Hilton’s first new brand offerings in this millennium, Tru by Hilton (founded in 2016) and Home2 Suites (founded in 2009) represent an attempt at contemporary coolness by the established hotel operator. They target people who travel often as a part of a modern lifestyle and who want well-trimmed accommodations without having to shell out a month’s worth of expendable income for it. In Ogden, Utah, Tru and Home2 come together for a co-branded approach that brings the hip business crowd of Home2 together with the millennial audience of Tru by Hilton.
OGDEN, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Park City Wine Fest 2022

The Park City Wine Festival for 2022 features 70 different wines and the introduction of Wine Clubs to Utah. Get all the details about Utah's new Wine Clubs (all 6 of them!) at https://www.vin7000.com/. Availability for the Wine Fest is limited due to the popularity of the event; but if...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Show horses hit the Heber Valley

Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Liberty James' "Ride To Be Alive"

Ride to support Veterans, First Responders, and their families with the Honor365 Charity Foundation. On this day of remembrance, we’ll be honoring those who have sacrificed the most – risking their lives to make us safe, happy, and free. Event starts at 8:00 am and finishes at 5:00...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahoutside.com

Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road

I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Pop-up market you won’t want to miss

A pop-up market in Sandy joined the show today! Melany Larsen, the owner of Penny Lane Market, spoke of this event. Happening four times a year at Crescent Hall in Sandy, the Penny Lane Market features handmade goods and gift items from local small shops and vendors. The next market, October 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, will feature fall decorations, handmade treats, apparel, jewelry, art and so much more, all in the theme of fall and Halloween.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

