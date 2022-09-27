Pickaway Dog shelter to re-open Oct.3 following temporary closure; open house moved to Oct. 8

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Wright-Poling Dog Shelter will reopen next week to the public following a closure last weekend so they could undertake disinfectant cleaning protocols.

The shelter will reopen on Oct. 3 and the Open house originally scheduled for Oct. 1 will now be on Oct. 8.

Ron Custer, chief dog warden, said the closure was due to a “sick pup” and that they wanted to monitor the rest of the population to make sure they were all okay.

The open house is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so the community can see recent renovations to the shelter including a new pavilion and kennels as well as act as an adoption event for the dogs currently being housed here.

The shelter is located at 21253 Ringgold Southern Road in Circleville.