Circleville, OH

Pickaway Dog shelter to re-open Oct.3 following temporary closure; open house moved to Oct. 8

By Steven Collins
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 2 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Wright-Poling Dog Shelter will reopen next week to the public following a closure last weekend so they could undertake disinfectant cleaning protocols.

The shelter will reopen on Oct. 3 and the Open house originally scheduled for Oct. 1 will now be on Oct. 8.

Ron Custer, chief dog warden, said the closure was due to a “sick pup” and that they wanted to monitor the rest of the population to make sure they were all okay.

The open house is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so the community can see recent renovations to the shelter including a new pavilion and kennels as well as act as an adoption event for the dogs currently being housed here.

The shelter is located at 21253 Ringgold Southern Road in Circleville.

Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
