TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Health and Chick-Fil-A are partnering to help area youth. On Oct. 4, the restaurant will host UHF Spirit Day, 100% of the proceeds from all mobile orders will go to the Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to families...

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO