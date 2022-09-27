Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Chick-fil-A, Union Health partner to help area kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Health and Chick-Fil-A are partnering to help area youth. On Oct. 4, the restaurant will host UHF Spirit Day, 100% of the proceeds from all mobile orders will go to the Foundation’s Pediatric Therapy Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to families...
wibqam.com
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a...
