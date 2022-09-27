ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Business Insider

A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard

Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This New Turks & Caicos Resort Has the Island Nation’s First Manmade Lagoon

In our work-from-anywhere world, Turks and Caicos hopes to lure new residents to its white-sand shores. One of the latest developments in the works is the 31-acre South Bank Resort and Marina, a community of private neighborhoods united by a range of high-end amenities and experiences. It is located on Long Bay Beach in Providenciales, the tourism hub of the island, and is home to Turks’ first-ever man-made lagoon. One of its neighborhoods, Arc at South Bank, is now launching sales for its 17 residences. This six-story, low-density residential tower, designed by architect and designer Piero Lissoni, will house 17 luxury...
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
TRAVEL
GOBankingRates

5 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

Revealed: the world’s best hotel breakfasts

There’s something quite reassuring about staying at a hotel with a top-notch breakfast; about knowing that you’ve got access to some of the best food in a city without having to even step outside the building. But have you ever wondered which hotels around the world officially serve the best breakfast? Well, a new study from Mornings.co.uk might have the answer.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top

Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
TRAVEL
Hungry Hong Kong

Lettera Hotel Medellin, Colombia

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this hotel. Lettera Hotel, located at the heart of Medellin, was the perfect sanctuary for our stay in the city. As soon as we entered the stylish and serene lobby we felt welcomed and right at home. The friendly staff were quick to assist with check-in and ensured we had all we needed throughout our stay.
vinlove.net

Unique boat room in the West

Room boat – a unique accommodation product that has just appeared in Ho Chi Minh City. Can Tho attracts tourists by the novelty and boldness of the Southern river region. Taking advantage of the garden space, with orchards, green canals, and fresh air of the Southwest region, Ms. Huynh Thi Bich Tuyen (living in Can Tho City) built a resort. uniquely Western.
WORLD
dornob.com

Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship

Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
TRAVEL

