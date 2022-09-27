Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State's 45-12 win over Arkansas State
Football: How Ohio State's offense showed 'big play capability' in 45-12 win over Arkansas State
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas State
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State game
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
Arkansas HC Sam Pittman Details Game Plan for Alabama Football
Pittman revealed that his game plan isn't too different from years past, but removing the Crimson Tide's playmakers on defense will prove to be a challenge.
Alabama Football: Ranking SEC Quarterbacks after week four
After four weeks for Alabama Football and other SEC teams (five weeks for Vandy), the performance of SEC quarterbacks can be ranked with some accuracy. Though data through four games is a small sample, early-season trends are good indicators of how the SEC’s quarterbacks will perform in the middle third of the college football season.
LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
Tennessee's top five head coaches with most SEC wins after open date
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN). Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at LSU...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Drew Stevens Relies on Mental Approach
Iowa Freshman Kicker Feels Head in Right Place to Succeed
Jaguars vs. Eagles: 5 Pressing Questions on Doug Pederson's Return to Philadelphia
This week, we talk with Edward Kracz of Eagles Today to break down Jaguars vs. Eagles.
Ole Miss football to host three official visitors for Saturday's game against Kentucky. What's the latest?
The Rebels welcome Kentucky to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday but will also host three official visitors.
Huskies Offer Texas Tight End Committed to Vanderbilt
Before the season began, Kalen DeBoer said his University of Washington coaching staff had a couple of scholarships left for the Class of 2023 should anyone emerge with a knockout season. Texas tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton looks like he qualifies in that category and thus, on Tuesday, he received a...
How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs Auburn
Everything you need to know on how to watch, stream or listen to the Tigers face off against Auburn this Saturday
No. 2 Crimson Tide ready for SEC road game test against Arkansas
The last time Arkansas knocked off Alabama, Nick Saban was coaching the Miami Dolphins. The Razorbacks’ 2006 win over the Crimson Tide came a year prior to Saban taking over at Alabama. Since his arrival, Arkansas has lost 15 straight to its SEC West Division rival, the Hogs’ longest mark against any opponent.
