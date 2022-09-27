Read full article on original website
Related
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
msn.com
Flight Attendant Shares Important Tips for How to Check for Bed Bugs in Hotels
Encountering bed bugs during travel is pretty much a horror story for everyone who's ever experienced it. They're itchy, they get everywhere, and if they manage to hitch a ride home with you, they can even infest your house!. TikTok user and flight attendant @cici_inthesky pretty much lives out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
travelnoire.com
Traveler Sues Airbnb For $1.3 Million After Husband Dies From Contaminated Hot Tub
A New Zealand woman is gearing up to sue Airbnb following the death of her husband. Sandra Bermingham, 54, was visiting Gozo, Malta with her family in 2016 when her husband, Paul, became sick after using the hot tub in their Airbnb rental. Paul died a few days after returning home from the Christmas holiday from Legionnaires disease.
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
9 Incredible Private Islands You Can Rent In The U.S. And Canada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. While we have loads of vacation rental recommendations, ranging from quaint cottages in the north to beaches in Florida, South Carolina, Hawaii, and beyond, we’re taking our picks a step further. It’s time for private island rentals!
5 Best Costco Vacation Packages
It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that...
msn.com
Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold
Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
5 of the Most Expensive Modern Vacation Mansions of 2022
When it comes to living in luxury, you can't go wrong with a mansion. And while most of us may not be interested in owning one ourselves, a week-long getaway in a gorgeous home with every amenity you...
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
mansionglobal.com
A Striking Modern Villa Tucked Into a Private Hillside on the Greek Island of Antiparos
Price: €7.5 million (US$7.5 million) This strikingly modern circular villa that’s tucked into a secluded hillside on the small Cyclades island of Antiparos offers privacy, a curved infinity pool that faces out to the Aegean Sea, an outdoor home theater and easy access to quiet beaches. Known as...
Best hotels in Covent Garden 2022: Where to stay in London’s tourism hub for business trips and luxury breaks
Ah, Covent Garden. Sure, the performers and the pigeons still pervade the Piazza and you have to navigate the maps and backpacks that stop suddenly in the middle of the street, but this West End hub – sandwiched between intellectual Bloomsbury, anarchic Soho and the all-singing, all-dancing Theatreland – has had one hell of a glow-up. From establishing itself as a foodie haunt to re-establishing itself as one of London’s best places to shop, the creative spirit that bolstered some of its longest-running institutions, like the Flower Market and the Royal Opera House, is still clear to see – particularly...
Australia’s new Covid rules: isolation recommended but not required
From 14 October, people who test positive to Covid will no longer have to isolate, following a unanimous decision by national cabinet on Friday. The decision has divided epidemiologists, with some arguing it is safe to drop the mandatory requirements, while others say it will only increase cases. Here is...
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
thetasteedit.com
One of Paris’ Best-Kept Secrets
Just steps from the Sacré-Cœur, pass through the heavy velvet drapes and into the intimate candlelit dining area to experience some of the most unpretentious yet elegant dishes Paris has to offer. With a minimal staff, M. Danti is the sommelier, server, and consummate host while Mme. Boursier-Mougenot crafts seasonal, market-inspired dishes in the kitchen. In the cave, M. Danti has curated a selection of interesting, difficult-to-find labels from all over France.
Airbnb CEO Talks Travel Trends at Industry Event
Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky spoke with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the Skift Global Forum in New York City on September 21. Skift is a news source for business travel. During the event, Chesky shared his perspective on the future of travel. He spoke on several topics related to Airbnb’s business and his insights on travel. Here are three travel trends he talked about in the interview.
Japan will finally open up to independent travellers on 11 October
Japan, one of the last major nations to retain strict Covid controls on visitors, will finally open to independent travellers on 11 October. The country banned arrivals from dozens of countries, including the UK, on 1 April 2020, with borders closed to tourists for over two years. In June there...
Comments / 0